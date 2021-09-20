ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane
The Constitutional Court on Monday dismissed the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s challenge of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) decision to reopen the councillor candidate registration process ahead of the local government elections.
This comes after the IEC reopened registrations after the apex court ordered that local elections must go ahead this year.
RELATED: Political parties CAN resubmit lists for local govt elections - Terry Tselane
The apex court ruled that the IEC's reopening of candidate list was not unlawful, unconstitutional or invalid.
Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia and Institute of Election Management Services in Africa (IEMSA) executive chairman Terry Tselane unpack the ruling by the apex court.
This was an unanimous ruling. It has been and interesting one because they finally gave a judgment for the September 3 order.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
She says the ConCourt's position was about the citizens and not necessarily about the parties.
The parties have until 5pm on Tuesday but I wouldn't be surprised if we have an extension.Tshidi Madia, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Tselane says he is not surprised as the ConCourt on Saturday provided its reasons on whether the IEC could open candidate registration or not.
What the court was saying essentially is that it had not precluded the IEC from proceeding with the election timetable.Terry Tselane, Executive chairman - Institute of Election Management Services in Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
