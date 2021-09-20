Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder





JOHANNESBURG - An emotional Nomia Ndlovu has opted not to take a break from proceedings after she broke into tears when asked questions about her late partner, Maurice Mabasa, in the Johannesburg High Court.

Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.

The former police officer is said to have received more than R400,000 in insurance claims from Mabasa's death in 2015.

Ndlovu said that she was told that the body of the man who had been found stabbed to death was that of her partner after officers searched the body and found cards.

However, according to the lawyers, her version contradicted that of the officers who spoke with her that day.

Asked why with just the deceased's initials and surname on the cards officers would assume the deceased was her missing partner, Ndlovu said that Mabasa was a popular man.

