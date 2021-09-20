Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
ABSA Insights podlet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:40
Exxaro to diversify to other minerals as it works to limit its exposure to coal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Corporates urged to join the pledge to support fair working conditions across SA's gig economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pitso Tsibolane - Senior Lecturer and co-Principal Investigator for the Fairwork Foundation in South Africa at the Centre for Information Technology and National Development in Africa (CITANDA at UCT
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Theo Baloyi founder of Bathu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Baloyi - Entrepreneur and Founder of Bathu
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Local

Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder

20 September 2021 2:55 PM
by Masechaba Sefularo
Tags:
Murder
Court
Insurance fraud
Nomia Ndlovu
Maurice Mabasa

Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.

JOHANNESBURG - An emotional Nomia Ndlovu has opted not to take a break from proceedings after she broke into tears when asked questions about her late partner, Maurice Mabasa, in the Johannesburg High Court.

Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.

The former police officer is said to have received more than R400,000 in insurance claims from Mabasa's death in 2015.

ALSO READ:

Ndlovu said that she was told that the body of the man who had been found stabbed to death was that of her partner after officers searched the body and found cards.

However, according to the lawyers, her version contradicted that of the officers who spoke with her that day.

Asked why with just the deceased's initials and surname on the cards officers would assume the deceased was her missing partner, Ndlovu said that Mabasa was a popular man.

WATCH: Nomia Ndlovu case: Sister of murdered boyfriend speaks out

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder




