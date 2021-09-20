DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules





The Democratic Alliance has lost its Constitutional Court challenge of the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) decision to reopen the councillor candidate registration process ahead of the local government elections.

The DA had challenged the IEC’s attempt to re-open the candidate registration, arguing that this move was an attempt to bend the rules in favour of the African National Congress (ANC) which had failed to meet the IEC’s 23 August deadline.

Democratic Alliance Representative on the IECs national party liaison committee Werner Horn responded to the ruling made by the Constitutional court by stating that they will now be focusing on their campaign and try to secure votes from the citizens.

From now till the elections er not going to pursue further court action all our focus will not go to persuading voters to give us their votes and to get our supporters out on the 1st of November. Werner Horn, Representative on the IECs National Party - Democratic Alliance

RELATED: ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane

We and the EFF argued that certain conclusions must be reached on the basis of the fact that the ANC is going to be the big beneficiary of this decision. Werner Horn, Representative on the IECs National Party liaison committee - Democratic Alliance

The online registration system which is supposed to be available until midnight tonight is again failing and taking everyone back to the landing page once people reach the mapping function and is a worry to us, that even though one wants to leave room for the IEC to fix small glitches of a new system. Werner Horn, Representative on the IECs National Party liaison committee - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the full interview below...