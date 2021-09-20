South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries





South Africa remains on the UK’s “red list” of countries, despite intense lobbying.

The UK reviewed its policy last week and removed several countries – including Egypt, Kenya, and Pakistan - but kept South Africa on its list with mandatory expensive quarantine conditions in place.

© millenius/123rf.com

It means British travellers to South Africa would upon their return still have to quarantine for 10 days at a cost of about R40 000.

The new rules don't recognise South Africa's vaccination programme.

The South African government and travel industry seem dumbfounded by the UK’s refusal to remove the country off its red list.

There is no scientific evidence to support keeping South Africa on the UK’s banned list, according to David Frost, CEO at the South African Tourism Services Association.

Business Leadership South Africa CEO Busisiwe Mavuso referred to the UK’s decision as “baffling” and unscientific.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Mavuso and Frost (scroll up to listen).

We should be worried. That’s why we’re jumping up and down… It makes a bad situation worse… This is the time when the majority of the 450 000 arrivals from the UK would normally come to the country… This decision by the UK sets us back as a country… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

We are confused in terms of what the UK is looking for… They continue giving as a reason the Beta variant… it makes up 1% of our infections… The Delta variant is dominant, just like in the UK… Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO - Business Leadership South Africa

The UK is by far our biggest market… But it’s not just tourism. There are 300 film production companies in Cape Town; the UK is their biggest source market… David Frost, CEO - South African Tourism Services Association

We’re making inroads into India and China… but we have strong historical, cultural ties with the UK… David Frost, CEO - South African Tourism Services Association

The science is on our side… David Frost, CEO - South African Tourism Services Association

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries