Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals
Exxaro has a plan to diversify to manganese, copper, and bauxite as it works to limit its exposure to coal.
The company reckons its new minerals business could equal about half of its earnings from coal within a decade.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro (scroll up to listen).
The coal business will still be very important… But as part of the transition, we’re looking at adding a second and third pillar to our business.Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro
These three metals were chosen as a result of supply/demand dynamics and the Exxaro skillset…Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro
We are already one of the largest renewable producers in South Africa…Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36224449_heaps-of-coal.html
