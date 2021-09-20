Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013. 20 September 2021 5:34 PM
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be benef... 20 September 2021 5:00 PM
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably. 20 September 2021 4:58 PM
View all Local
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents. 20 September 2021 7:43 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals

20 September 2021 7:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exxaro
Coal
coal miners
Copper
manganese
bauxite

Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.

Exxaro has a plan to diversify to manganese, copper, and bauxite as it works to limit its exposure to coal.

The company reckons its new minerals business could equal about half of its earnings from coal within a decade.

© arturnyk/123rf.com

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro (scroll up to listen).

The coal business will still be very important… But as part of the transition, we’re looking at adding a second and third pillar to our business.

Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro

These three metals were chosen as a result of supply/demand dynamics and the Exxaro skillset…

Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro

We are already one of the largest renewable producers in South Africa…

Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director - Exxaro

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals




20 September 2021 7:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mining
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Exxaro
Coal
coal miners
Copper
manganese
bauxite

More from Business

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

20 September 2021 6:29 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dept urges SMMEs to apply for relief packages following July unrest

20 September 2021 1:37 PM

According to Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) Executive Finance Manager Tumi Sefolo, the department had divided the support into two different packages for informal and formal businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing abroad is your next money move

20 September 2021 6:01 AM

How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'

16 September 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener

Local

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

Business Opinion Lifestyle

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

Business

EWN Highlights

India says COVID vaccine exports to restart in October

20 September 2021 8:15 PM

Sisulu: SA still on UK red travel list over COVID Beta variant concerns

20 September 2021 7:31 PM

Late Joburg Mayor Matongo to have civic funeral on Friday - ANC

20 September 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA