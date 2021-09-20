Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee on this week #FixMyJoburg gave details on the increasing crimes that are happening in bigger parks around Johannesburg. She then brought in Sera Farista, a 16-year-old who was brutally attacked at the Botanical Gardens while trying to fight off her attackers who eventually obtained her phone by stabbing her on the hand.
I was walking around the park at 17h30 because at that time its peak hours and normally there are lots of people around but this time the park was isolated because of the cold weather. I called my dad to come and pick me up from the park and as I was walking towards the exit, four guys with knives and guns attacked me. I tried to run away but they tackled me to the ground and they stabbed me in the process of getting my phone.Sera Farista, Listener
There was an eyewitness who said she run to the security car guard and told them what they witnessed but the security guard apparently shrugged their shoulders and responded by saying this happens all the time.Sera Farista, Listener
Haffajee says in her research she has found that the crimes are increasingly becoming a problem and something needs to be done urgently.
Just in August, seven people were muggedFerial Haffajee, Associate editor - Daily Maverick
There should be multiple security hubs as the perimeter is large, additionally, to that, there should be security guards patrolling especially when the park is isolated.Sera Farista, Listener
