Today at 18:39
ABSA Insights podlet
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:40
Exxaro to diversify to other minerals as it works to limit its exposure to coal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Riaan Koppeschaar - Finance Director at Exxaro
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Corporates urged to join the pledge to support fair working conditions across SA's gig economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pitso Tsibolane - Senior Lecturer and co-Principal Investigator for the Fairwork Foundation in South Africa at the Centre for Information Technology and National Development in Africa (CITANDA at UCT
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bronwyn Williams - Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Theo Baloyi founder of Bathu
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Theo Baloyi - Entrepreneur and Founder of Bathu
RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

20 September 2021 6:29 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
RMI
JSE
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Discovery
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
Momentum Metropolitan
Herman Bosman

Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) will unbundle its shareholding in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan.

It is seeking to focus more intently on its short-term insurance business and to shrink the discount at which its shares trade.

The company also intends to issue shares worth R6.5 billion.

© piren/123rf.com

The RMI share price skyrocketed by more than 14% on Monday.

Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed RMI CEO Herman Bosman (scroll up to listen).

We’ve had a fantastic partnership with these two companies… In 1992… We put in R10 million [into Discovery] – a return of 8500 times the market cap today…

Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings

The market is calling for a sharper focus… We want unlisted, non-competing stocks…

Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings

Outsurance, of which we own 90%... is amazingly cash-generative… We see great growth potential… We want a network of noncompeting short-term insurers…

Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings

We want to reduce our debt to R6 billion…

Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling




