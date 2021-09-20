RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling
Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) will unbundle its shareholding in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan.
It is seeking to focus more intently on its short-term insurance business and to shrink the discount at which its shares trade.
The company also intends to issue shares worth R6.5 billion.
The RMI share price skyrocketed by more than 14% on Monday.
Arabile Gumede (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed RMI CEO Herman Bosman (scroll up to listen).
We’ve had a fantastic partnership with these two companies… In 1992… We put in R10 million [into Discovery] – a return of 8500 times the market cap today…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
The market is calling for a sharper focus… We want unlisted, non-competing stocks…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
Outsurance, of which we own 90%... is amazingly cash-generative… We see great growth potential… We want a network of noncompeting short-term insurers…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
We want to reduce our debt to R6 billion…Herman Bosman, CEO - Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_98751652_jse-limited-previously-the-jse-securities-exchange-and-the-johannesburg-stock-exchange-is-the-larges.html
More from Business
Dept urges SMMEs to apply for relief packages following July unrest
According to Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) Executive Finance Manager Tumi Sefolo, the department had divided the support into two different packages for informal and formal businesses.Read More
Why investing abroad is your next money move
How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.Read More
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?
'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.Read More
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees
Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.Read More
FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.Read More
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US
Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.Read More
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty
Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show.Read More
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'
Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco.Read More
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company
From security flaws to space toursRead More