[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
This week Arabile Gumede (in for Whitfield) interviewed Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends.
Williams reviewed “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade (scroll up to listen).
She saw that in 2008/2009 purchases of adult toys went up… Last year, we saw that sex toy purchases went up…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
We’ve seen the rise of platforms like OnlyFans and massive growth in web-based porn-type companies like PornHub…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
One of the few leading indicators for jobs figures were web traffic to porn sites…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
Poorer girls do tend to engage in more premarital sex than more wealthy girls… We see inequality exacerbating…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
Monogamy is essentially a tool that benefits low-status males…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
Across most of the developed world, we now see people over the age of 59 are getting it on more than people in the age group 18 to 35… Your grandparents are likely to be getting more action than you are, particularly if you’re a young man…Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator - Flux Trends
Description on Amazon:
In this witty and revelatory investigation of the so-called dismal science, University of British Columbia professor Marina Adshade skips the usual widgets and uncovers how the market comes to bear on our most intimate decisions: sex, dating, courtship, love, marriage, even breaking up.
The science of ‘sexonomics’ is born:
-
How much money does an ugly guy need to have to attract as many women via an online dating site as a hot man?
-
Is modern marriage just an opportunity to consume more goods and services?
-
Does raising the price of beer reduce risky sex?
-
Why does a spike in the sale of sex toys predict an upcoming recession, while an increase in the number of breast lifts indicates a perkier economy is on the way?
-
Which comes first: a prosperous nation or a promiscuous one?
Once you read Dirty Money, you’ll never look at your money – or your relationships – the same way again.
