Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide





A South African mother Lauren Dickason accused of killing her three children, appeared in court in New Zealand on Saturday.

Dickason has been charged with the murder of twins Karla and Maya who are two and their six-year-old sister, Liane.

RELATED: A child goes missing every five hours in South Africa - Missing Children SA

She is one of many South African women linked to filicide cases – the murder of a child by either their parents or caregivers.

Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on these type of cases.

We need to understand that this has occurred throughout history and throughout the world. South Africa is not the only country plagued by such violent crimes. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Clinic

People need to understand that child murders are under reported in South Africa, sometimes children die and there is no diagnoses, she says.

We know that many mothers have been instrumental in killing their children and this evokes deep emotion as it is incomprehensible. Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Clinic

Listen below to the full conversation: