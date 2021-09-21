Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide
A South African mother Lauren Dickason accused of killing her three children, appeared in court in New Zealand on Saturday.
Dickason has been charged with the murder of twins Karla and Maya who are two and their six-year-old sister, Liane.
RELATED: A child goes missing every five hours in South Africa - Missing Children SA
She is one of many South African women linked to filicide cases – the murder of a child by either their parents or caregivers.
Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on these type of cases.
We need to understand that this has occurred throughout history and throughout the world. South Africa is not the only country plagued by such violent crimes.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Clinic
People need to understand that child murders are under reported in South Africa, sometimes children die and there is no diagnoses, she says.
We know that many mothers have been instrumental in killing their children and this evokes deep emotion as it is incomprehensible.Dr Shaheda Omar, Clinical director - Teddy Bear Clinic
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sexual_abuse.html
More from Local
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death
Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013.Read More
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules
Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be beneficial to the African National Congress.Read More
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably.Read More
We are seeing an impact of trauma and are concerned about the children - Sadag
South African Depression and Anxiety Group operations manager Cassey Chambers says the number of South African children suffering from trauma and mental health disorders is increasing in the country.Read More
Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder
Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.Read More
'Municipalities and metros must be prevented from profiting from tariffs'
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille says people who are dissatisfied with municipal and metropolitan councillors should vote them out.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus
The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.Read More
Local logistic startup Pargo partners with Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon
Head of marketing Michaela Gabriel says the initiative is aimed at creating breast cancer awareness in the country.Read More