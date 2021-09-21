5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo
The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has set a 5 pm deadline on Tuesday for all parties to submit their candidate lists.
RELATED: ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane
This comes after the Constitutional Court on Monday dismissing the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s challenge of the IEC decision to reopen the councillor candidate registration process ahead of the local government elections.
Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission would have loved a greater quantitative voter registration outcome, by he believes the commission has done its best in registering voters.
Of the 430,000 new registrations, over 91% are young people and this speaks to the partnerships with institutions of higher learning and the online facility which is the mainstay of the registrations going forward.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC
He adds that the commission opened the candidate nomination portal on Monday which meant that those that wanted to make submissions online could do so.
That process will conclude today at 5 pm. We will look at verifying those candidates and on 28 September we will publish the list of qualifying candidates.Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
More from Politics
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane
The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA.Read More
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list
Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list.Read More
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action
Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident
Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.Read More
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert
#702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More