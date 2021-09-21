5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo





The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has set a 5 pm deadline on Tuesday for all parties to submit their candidate lists.

This comes after the Constitutional Court on Monday dismissing the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s challenge of the IEC decision to reopen the councillor candidate registration process ahead of the local government elections.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo says the commission would have loved a greater quantitative voter registration outcome, by he believes the commission has done its best in registering voters.

Of the 430,000 new registrations, over 91% are young people and this speaks to the partnerships with institutions of higher learning and the online facility which is the mainstay of the registrations going forward. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC

He adds that the commission opened the candidate nomination portal on Monday which meant that those that wanted to make submissions online could do so.

That process will conclude today at 5 pm. We will look at verifying those candidates and on 28 September we will publish the list of qualifying candidates. Sy Mamabolo, Chief electoral officer - IEC

