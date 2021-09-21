Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral

21 September 2021 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking

Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




