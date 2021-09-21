[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral

Social media is in stitches after a man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral.

Watch video below:

Extension ladder on top of a banquet table on a picnic table is definitely a safe thing to do. 🥴🍺 pic.twitter.com/2lRUFWf0nT — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) September 20, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: