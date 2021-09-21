'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation stated on Tuesday that the United Kingdom's (UK) rationale for maintaining South Africa on its no-fly list was illogical.
The UK claimed that it was still in the red box due to the COVID-19 beta variant's continuous presence.
Travel to the UK is prohibited for countries on the red list unless they agree to a 10-day quarantine at the expense of the traveller.
I believe the UK's plan to place South Africans on a 14-day quarantine when they visit the country is unjust and, in my opinion, racist.Thabiso, Caller
How can both South Africa and Mexico be red-listed, but Mexicans are permitted to enter America and we are not? This just proves that it's all about politics.Mark, Caller
RELATED: 'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go
Vaccine passports are a good idea in my opinion, and this is not a debate about whether vaccines are beneficial or not because they are.Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University
Other countries have the right to safeguard themselves by allowing only vaccinated people to enter because they are less likely to spread the disease.Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University
Before I had to go to the hospital for back treatment, I had one Pfizer vaccination shot, and when I came out two weeks later, I discovered I had caught COVID-19. I believed I was going to die, but I was told my life was saved because of the vaccine. I just wanted to make people aware of the importance of being vaccinated.Sheryl, Caller
My concern with the vaccine passport is the messaging because, at the start of this epidemic, we were all fighting it together, but now that the vaccine has been released, the narrative has changed. It is no longer about us combating the virus, but about the vaccinated vs the anti-vaxxers, and this is a global issue.Micheal, Caller
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_166306296_conceptual-covid-19-immunity-passport-and-travel-passport-on-luggage.html?vti=o19ih3d0jzoomj6ufk-1-72
More from Local
National Skills Conference promotes innovation and digitalisation for the future
The National Skills Conference will take place from 28 to 29 September 2021 to discuss skills development for the future.Read More
Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide
Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on what leads people to killing their children.Read More
Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death
Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013.Read More
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules
Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be beneficial to the African National Congress.Read More
Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably.Read More
We are seeing an impact of trauma and are concerned about the children - Sadag
South African Depression and Anxiety Group operations manager Cassey Chambers says the number of South African children suffering from trauma and mental health disorders is increasing in the country.Read More
Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder
Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.Read More
'Municipalities and metros must be prevented from profiting from tariffs'
Good Party leader Patricia de Lille says people who are dissatisfied with municipal and metropolitan councillors should vote them out.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More