'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 13:35
Raising Awareness on Legislative Advocacy Campaign | Salary History and the Race/Gender Pay Gap
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Phathuxolo Maqavana
Today at 14:05
The Series - Mentorship - Episode 3. Mentorship in action: Live mentorship session with a listener
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Yolanda Cuba - Founder of the Mentorship Boardroom
Khensani Baloyi - Mentee
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Will I still be insured if my driver’s licence has expired and my renewal is stuck in the backlog?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - Client experience partner at King Price Insurance
Today at 15:10
EWN: Zuma and Thales back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:20
Cape Town’s College of Magic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Stuart Taylor, Graduate of our organisation, current board member and comedian extraordinaire
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Platform Banking and Open Banking: Why it’s the next big thing for banks and their customers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christo Davel - Chief Commercial Officer at Direct Transact
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people' The Clement Manyathela Show listeners voice their opinions on South Africa's continued inclusion on the United Kingdom's travel re... 21 September 2021 10:55 AM
National Skills Conference promotes innovation and digitalisation for the future The National Skills Conference will take place from 28 to 29 September 2021 to discuss skills development for the future. 21 September 2021 10:38 AM
Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on what leads people to killing their children. 21 September 2021 7:27 AM
View all Local
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

21 September 2021 10:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Department
COVID-19
vaccine passport

The Clement Manyathela Show listeners voice their opinions on South Africa's continued inclusion on the United Kingdom's travel red list.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation stated on Tuesday that the United Kingdom's (UK) rationale for maintaining South Africa on its no-fly list was illogical.

The UK claimed that it was still in the red box due to the COVID-19 beta variant's continuous presence.

Travel to the UK is prohibited for countries on the red list unless they agree to a 10-day quarantine at the expense of the traveller.

I believe the UK's plan to place South Africans on a 14-day quarantine when they visit the country is unjust and, in my opinion, racist.

Thabiso, Caller

How can both South Africa and Mexico be red-listed, but Mexicans are permitted to enter America and we are not? This just proves that it's all about politics.

Mark, Caller

RELATED: 'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go

Vaccine passports are a good idea in my opinion, and this is not a debate about whether vaccines are beneficial or not because they are.

Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University

Other countries have the right to safeguard themselves by allowing only vaccinated people to enter because they are less likely to spread the disease.

Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University

Before I had to go to the hospital for back treatment, I had one Pfizer vaccination shot, and when I came out two weeks later, I discovered I had caught COVID-19. I believed I was going to die, but I was told my life was saved because of the vaccine. I just wanted to make people aware of the importance of being vaccinated.

Sheryl, Caller

My concern with the vaccine passport is the messaging because, at the start of this epidemic, we were all fighting it together, but now that the vaccine has been released, the narrative has changed. It is no longer about us combating the virus, but about the vaccinated vs the anti-vaxxers, and this is a global issue.

Micheal, Caller

Listen to the full interview below...




21 September 2021 10:55 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Health Department
COVID-19
vaccine passport

More from Local

National Skills Conference promotes innovation and digitalisation for the future

21 September 2021 10:38 AM

The National Skills Conference will take place from 28 to 29 September 2021 to discuss skills development for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide

21 September 2021 7:27 AM

Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on what leads people to killing their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death

20 September 2021 5:34 PM

Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules

20 September 2021 5:00 PM

Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be beneficial to the African National Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Four guys with knives and guns attacked me at Botanical Gardens - Listener

20 September 2021 4:58 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says crime in Johannesburg’s bigger parks has risen considerably.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are seeing an impact of trauma and are concerned about the children - Sadag

20 September 2021 4:19 PM

South African Depression and Anxiety Group operations manager Cassey Chambers says the number of South African children suffering from trauma and mental health disorders is increasing in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder

20 September 2021 2:55 PM

Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in their relationship at the time of his death.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Municipalities and metros must be prevented from profiting from tariffs'

20 September 2021 11:37 AM

Good Party leader Patricia de Lille says people who are dissatisfied with municipal and metropolitan councillors should vote them out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

19 September 2021 11:41 AM

From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus

19 September 2021 9:03 AM

The Health Department says it recorded 3, 286 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

Local

5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo

Politics

Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide

Local

EWN Highlights

Taliban says girls to return to school 'as soon as possible'

21 September 2021 12:58 PM

Bathabile Dlamini perjury case postponed to October

21 September 2021 12:56 PM

2 rescuers die at Sibanye-Stillwater mine while searching for employee

21 September 2021 12:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA