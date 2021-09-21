'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'





The Department of International Relations and Cooperation stated on Tuesday that the United Kingdom's (UK) rationale for maintaining South Africa on its no-fly list was illogical.

The UK claimed that it was still in the red box due to the COVID-19 beta variant's continuous presence.

Travel to the UK is prohibited for countries on the red list unless they agree to a 10-day quarantine at the expense of the traveller.

I believe the UK's plan to place South Africans on a 14-day quarantine when they visit the country is unjust and, in my opinion, racist. Thabiso, Caller

How can both South Africa and Mexico be red-listed, but Mexicans are permitted to enter America and we are not? This just proves that it's all about politics. Mark, Caller

Vaccine passports are a good idea in my opinion, and this is not a debate about whether vaccines are beneficial or not because they are. Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University

Other countries have the right to safeguard themselves by allowing only vaccinated people to enter because they are less likely to spread the disease. Prof Guy Richard, Critical-care professor - Wits University

Before I had to go to the hospital for back treatment, I had one Pfizer vaccination shot, and when I came out two weeks later, I discovered I had caught COVID-19. I believed I was going to die, but I was told my life was saved because of the vaccine. I just wanted to make people aware of the importance of being vaccinated. Sheryl, Caller

My concern with the vaccine passport is the messaging because, at the start of this epidemic, we were all fighting it together, but now that the vaccine has been released, the narrative has changed. It is no longer about us combating the virus, but about the vaccinated vs the anti-vaxxers, and this is a global issue. Micheal, Caller

