'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex





City Power has been conducting an operation to cut off illegal connections in Alexandra today. They have been around in River Park and informal settlements along London Road.

City Power Spokesperson Isaac Mangena has more.

We are in Alexandar where we conducted an operation to cut off illegal connections in some of the hotspots that we have identified with the help of the JMPD (Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department). We were in River Park at the flats that were illegally occupied. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

We were also along London Road, where we were doing the cut-offs. We are doing this because of the danger that these bare live wires are posing to the residents. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Already there have been several electrocutions in the areas, but also because of the inconvenience, the overloading of the network that is happening to those formalised residences where there are outages now and then because of the illegal connections. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

Was there any resistance from the residents?

Yes, of course, there was some level of resistance from the residents. We always expect that, that is we always come ready for any eventuality. Even currently they are burning tyres but we managed to get in and out as soon as possible so that we ensure that everyone and everything - including our infrastructure, our cars - are safe. The contractors are also safe. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

We don't get tired to do this kind of operation. Two or three days later they reconnect again. We are facilitating a discussion between the Department of Human Settlement and the residents. City Power comes at the tail end, it starts with housing. Isaac Mangena, Spokesperson - City Power

