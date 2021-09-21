Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 18:09
Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Competition Tribunal approves the sale of Burger King
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bakhe Majenge - Chief Legal Counsel at Competition Commission
Today at 18:50
Platform Banking and Open Banking: Why it's the next big thing for banks and their customers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christo Davel - Chief Commercial Officer at Direct Transact
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus - RMB's Where to Invest in Africa 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Daniel Kavishe - Economist: Sub-Saharan Africa at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Impact of state intervention on investments
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of eit... 21 September 2021 4:48 PM
WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS The office of the Tax Ombud CEO Professor Thabo Legwaila says the work is to assist taxpayers with issues that fall under their ju... 21 September 2021 4:15 PM
View all Local
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
View all Politics
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
View all Business
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
View all Africa
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena

21 September 2021 1:16 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
nominees
Momentum
employee benefits
pensionable salary
umbrella retirement fund

Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better.

While many people have employer benefits through their employers, they often shy away from understanding these benefits as they can be so complex.

What does industry terminology like pensionable salary, nominees and umbrella retirement funds?

The coronavirus has really underlined the value of group benefits like death, disability and illness cover which protect families from financial catastrophe when life happens.

Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report on how benefits can be understood a lot better.

The research that Momentum did shows that many institutions dealing with consumers believe that most South African consumers are not financially literate.

Ncumisa Madinda, Member solutions executive - Momentum Corporate

She adds that research shows that retirement fund members especially the younger generations are unfamiliar with industry terminology.

Unless we empower South Africans with the right financial knowledge and also encourage them to make financial choices, people will always be hamstrung on their journey to financial success.

Ncumisa Madinda, Member solutions executive - Momentum Corporate

Listen below to the full conversation:




[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals

20 September 2021 7:07 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

20 September 2021 6:29 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.

Dept urges SMMEs to apply for relief packages following July unrest

20 September 2021 1:37 PM

According to Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) Executive Finance Manager Tumi Sefolo, the department had divided the support into two different packages for informal and formal businesses.

Why investing abroad is your next money move

20 September 2021 6:01 AM

How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.

Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold?

16 September 2021 8:58 PM

'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision.

Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees

16 September 2021 7:49 PM

Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.

FirstRand earnings skyrocket: 'The strength of the rebound surprised us'

16 September 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Allan Pullinger about FirstRand's full-year results, with record earnings in the second 6 months.

'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US

16 September 2021 6:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain.

