WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS
The tax ombudsman recently announced that they had successfully resolved a complaint from a taxpayer in which SARS was accused of taking nearly R900,000 from their bank account to the third party appointment.
The office of the Tax Ombud CEO Professor Thabo Legwaila explained what his job entails and the most recent developments in the case of this particular taxpayer.
The work of the tax ombud is to assist taxpayers who have service procedural or administrative issues with Sars that they could not resolve.Thabo Legwaila, CEO - Office of the Tax Ombud
In this case, it was a third-party appointment, which means that because SARS is the tax collection agency, they have been given a lot of power by the legislature to ensure that they collect taxes; unfortunately, the laws that SARS administers apply to both good and bad, and it needs to make it appear harsher laws accordingly to difficult circumstances.Thabo Legwaila, CEO - Office of the Tax Ombud
We as the tax ombudsman do not take sides or seek to find something wrong with SARS; we are an avenue created by law to allow taxpayers to come to us with issues that fall under our jurisdiction, and we use our expertise to assist them.Thabo Legwaila, CEO - Office of the Tax Ombud
According to commissioner Edward Kieswetter, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) is focused on collecting from taxpayers to help close South Africa's tax gap, including increased compliance and broadening the taxpayer base.
Listen to the full interview below...
