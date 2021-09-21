Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Local

HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home

21 September 2021 4:48 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Ipsos
Health Department
#work
coronavirus in South Africa

Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of either working from home or at the office.

According to an Ipsos survey conducted between May 21 and June 4 among nearly 12,500 employed adults in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, an average of 23% of employed adults in 29 countries are now working from home more frequently than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Peru, Singapore, India, and Argentina, the proportion of adults who work from home more frequently is greater than one-third.

Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood explained that a large number of people prefer working in a flexible working environment and that working from home is distracting and less productive for the youth.

We wanted to see how people felt about working from home because, obviously, we were faced with one of the most significant business challenges post COVID-19, and all of us had to adapt to what we now know as the new normal. So the question is, how many of us were able to adjust to this new normal?

Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos

We spoke with both managers and employees because they both face different challenges at work.

Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos

RELATED: 'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

In terms of productivity, we discovered that 49% of employees have more interruptions when working from home. We also discovered that 27% of employees, particularly young people, said they were not disciplined enough while working from home; 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they can work from home or at the office, but it is important to note that there is a significant age difference between those who want to work from home and those who want to work at the office.

Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos

Listen to the full interview below...




