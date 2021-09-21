HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home
According to an Ipsos survey conducted between May 21 and June 4 among nearly 12,500 employed adults in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, an average of 23% of employed adults in 29 countries are now working from home more frequently than they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Peru, Singapore, India, and Argentina, the proportion of adults who work from home more frequently is greater than one-third.
Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood explained that a large number of people prefer working in a flexible working environment and that working from home is distracting and less productive for the youth.
We wanted to see how people felt about working from home because, obviously, we were faced with one of the most significant business challenges post COVID-19, and all of us had to adapt to what we now know as the new normal. So the question is, how many of us were able to adjust to this new normal?Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos
We spoke with both managers and employees because they both face different challenges at work.Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos
In terms of productivity, we discovered that 49% of employees have more interruptions when working from home. We also discovered that 27% of employees, particularly young people, said they were not disciplined enough while working from home; 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they can work from home or at the office, but it is important to note that there is a significant age difference between those who want to work from home and those who want to work at the office.Stella Fleetwood, Service line lead - Ipsos
Listen to the full interview below...
