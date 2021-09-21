Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender





According to Daily Maverick, A small, unknown company operating under two names, with a Barberton, Mpumalanga, business address, no traceable history of supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) products and a sole director (with an underwhelming online presence) scored contracts worth hundreds of millions of rands from the police at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Not only did it score the questionable contracts, it also managed to get R515-million paid for supplying masks and hand sanitiser and disinfectant at what is difficult not to describe as criminally inflated prices.

These and other details were revealed on the National Treasury’s dashboard on the government’s COVID-19 specific expenditure which records the companies that have benefitted from tenders and the amounts government departments paid them.

However, there has been some confusion as the Treasury published and republished altered information as Maverick Citizen sent persistent, and probing, questions pointing out anomalies. Until last Thursday, 16 September, according to the Treasury dashboard, the second- and third-largest payments for SA Police Service PPE were to two companies, Red Roses Africa (Pty) Ltd and Mainstreet 699. Each payment was for R515-million. It has since been established via various channels that Red Roses Africa and Mainstreet 699 are the same company.

These huge amounts and the continued confusion sparked an investigation by Maverick Citizen.

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood has more.

The investigation found that the Treasury got the numbers wrong. It appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

We found out a little bit about the company Red Roses Africa (Pty) Ltd. It has one director and is registered with the CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission) but the second company, Mainstreet 699, is not registered. Mark Heywood, Editor - Maverick Citizen

