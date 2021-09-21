Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nchaope Khaole - Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC)
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK

21 September 2021 9:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
branding
zam-buk
Bayer
History of Advertising Trust
herbal ointment

'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.

For over 100 years South Africans have been turning to Zam-buk to soothe everything from mosquito bites to burns and chapped skin.

The Bayer brand is advertised as "the real Makoya herbal ointment".

The Money Show plays out some of Zam-buk's iconic radio spots ("the hospital in your pocket") on branding expert Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot.

Rice pics the brand as his advertising hero of the week, explaining that Zam-buk campaigns have been honoured by an unlikely source - the UK's History of Advertising Trust.

The Trust celebrates the advertising heritage of the UK, also providing case studies of effective advertising for training purposes.

That is the first time, I'm told, that there was ever a piece of an advertising campaign from South Africa included in what is essentially a British advertising archive... That in itself is quite an achievement.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

At its peak it had some 15 million loyal users I'm told, and it's certainly an iconic brand in the South African marketing landscape.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Rice says while the versatility of the product has contributed to this success, a simple and effective advertising campaign also played its part.

The advertising campaign was the brainchild of one of South Africa's leading creatives, Aubrey Malden.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

I think it's a good testimonial to Zam-buk and to other brands to understand that when you get it right, advertising can be very effective indeed.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK




