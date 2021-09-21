Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Is venture capitalism the answer to boosting South Africa's economy?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Nchaope Khaole - Chief Investment Officer, Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC)
Keet Van Zyl - Co-founder & Partner at Knife Capital
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of eit... 21 September 2021 4:48 PM
View all Local
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists. 21 September 2021 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'

21 September 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nersa
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Richards Bay
Electricity supply
Saldanha Bay
Environmental impact assessment
Coega
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowerships
Karpowership SA
Powerships
DNG Energy

Arabile Gumede interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.
Image courtesy of Sumbebekos (Wikimedia Commons).

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has approved three generation licenses for Karpowership SA.

The floating powership provider has been granted licenses for Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay.

The decision was taken at a Special Energy Regulator Meeting on Tuesday afternoon.

Nersa has not yet released its reasons for the decision.

RELATED: 'Creecy has final say on Karpowership deal after enviro assessors give go-ahead'

It's not full steam ahead yet for Karpowership SA however.

The company must still secure further authorisations before its ships can operate at the three ports and connect to the national grid.

Its applications for environmental approval were refused by the Department of the Environment in June.

RELATED: Environment Dpt sinks controversial Karpowership deal, can it still go ahead?

Arabile Gumede (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, Managing Director of EE Business Intelligence.

Yelland emphasizes that Tuesday's approval of generation licenses does not translate into a done deal for Karpowership.

He outlines "the many issues" still to be dealt with, including outstanding ports authorisation from the ports regulator and the earlier refusal of environmental authorisation for the three projects.

Whilst they may have a generation license, they still can't generate until this question of the environmental authorisation has been dealt with and they receive authorisation from that regulator [Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries].

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland notes that there is also no fuel supply agreement in place, which could take a bit of time to arrange.

There's also no fuel pipeline license. A different division of Nersa issues fuel pipeline licenses and they haven't got that yet.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom hasn't agreed to a power purchase agreement yet.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

He adds that the outcome of a legal challenge by DNG Energy could put a stop to the whole project.

So, a generation license in hand, but that certainly does not mean that the project will go ahead as you can see from previous IPP projects like the coal IPP project several years ago. They were awarded the contract etcetera, but they never achieved financial closure and they have been abandoned.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's insights below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'




21 September 2021 6:48 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nersa
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Richards Bay
Electricity supply
Saldanha Bay
Environmental impact assessment
Coega
National Energy Regulator of South Africa
environmental impact
Karpowership
Karpowerships
Karpowership SA
Powerships
DNG Energy

More from Business

Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-buk brand given singular honour in the UK

21 September 2021 9:04 PM

'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-buk campaigns on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report

21 September 2021 8:21 PM

The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions

21 September 2021 7:57 PM

One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena

21 September 2021 1:16 PM

Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down

20 September 2021 7:45 PM

Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals

20 September 2021 7:07 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries

20 September 2021 6:52 PM

Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling

20 September 2021 6:29 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dept urges SMMEs to apply for relief packages following July unrest

20 September 2021 1:37 PM

According to Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) Executive Finance Manager Tumi Sefolo, the department had divided the support into two different packages for informal and formal businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why investing abroad is your next money move

20 September 2021 6:01 AM

How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender

21 September 2021 5:40 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home

21 September 2021 4:48 PM

Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of either working from home or at the office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS

21 September 2021 4:15 PM

The office of the Tax Ombud CEO Professor Thabo Legwaila says the work is to assist taxpayers with issues that fall under their jurisdiction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex

21 September 2021 1:48 PM

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says they are facilitating a discussion between the Department of Human Settlement and the residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

21 September 2021 10:55 AM

The Clement Manyathela Show listeners voice their opinions on South Africa's continued inclusion on the United Kingdom's travel red list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Skills Conference promotes innovation and digitalisation for the future

21 September 2021 10:38 AM

The National Skills Conference will take place from 28 to 29 September 2021 to discuss skills development for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide

21 September 2021 7:27 AM

Teddy Bear Clinic Clinical director Dr Shaheda Omar reflects on what leads people to killing their children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nomia Ndlovu denies tampering with evidence at scene of sister’s death

20 September 2021 5:34 PM

Nomia Ndlovu is accused of poisoning and then strangling her sister in 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules

20 September 2021 5:00 PM

Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be beneficial to the African National Congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions

21 September 2021 7:57 PM

One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo

21 September 2021 8:02 AM

The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane

20 September 2021 1:07 PM

The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list

20 September 2021 8:11 AM

Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action

20 September 2021 7:43 AM

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

19 September 2021 11:41 AM

From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

19 September 2021 8:16 AM

At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable

19 September 2021 7:38 AM

The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo (46) killed in car accident

18 September 2021 9:27 PM

Jolidee Matongo was killed in a car crash as he was returning from a voter registration event in Soweto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex

Local

WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS

Local

Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender

Local

EWN Highlights

SA regulator approves controversial floating power plants

21 September 2021 8:52 PM

Cosatu: While we campaign for ANC, we are also defending collective bargaining

21 September 2021 7:44 PM

SAPS: Philippi school shooting incident looks like a hit

21 September 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA