Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: South Africa's rich traditional history and cultural practices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Gogo Dineo Ndlanzi
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Part 2 of “Are you building your future through faith or through fear?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman. 22 September 2021 6:47 PM
Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in... 22 September 2021 4:32 PM
ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are de... 22 September 2021 4:11 PM
View all Local
'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension' Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his application 22 September 2021 1:00 PM
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
View all Politics
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet. 22 September 2021 7:15 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Women running from herd of elephants at Kruger National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Unlock the value of your company’s balance sheet

7 September 2021 10:01 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Stats SA
Momentum
Sponsored Content
Business Liquidation

With rising economic challenges, how can you keep your company afloat, and protect employees from job losses

Stats SA recently published the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey, showing how the country’s unemployment rate rose to a record high of 34.4% in the second quarter of 2021. This is the highest since the survey started in 2008 and the highest in the world, as tracked by Bloomberg.

Business liquidations also drive employment levels. Stats SA data shows that close to 1,000 businesses were liquidated in the first half of 2021, with total liquidations increasing by 46.2% in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the second quarter of 2020.

Running a successful business in the current environment and re-energising Covid-fatigued employees is a big challenge. According to Momentum Corporate research, nearly 30% of leaders find leading in these times very difficult.

Emda Fourie, Head of employee benefits consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration

But a fresh pair of eyes can help to unlock alternative solutions before throwing in the towel.

Leaders are looking for ways to reduce balance sheet risks. This means that companies move some of the risk items off their balance sheets to free up some money or assets.

Emda Fourie, Head of employee benefits consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration

For example, if your company still subsidises retirees’ medical aid premiums, this will reflect as a liability on the company’s balance sheet. Another area is the pensioner liability where the company retains the ultimate responsibility for the pension and therefore has to hold funding on their balance sheet to secure the pensions. Mining houses also have to carry the financial liability of rehabilitating mining sites - a statutory obligation.

There are various solutions for removing these and other risk items from your balance sheet - one of the most cost-efficient being, to outsource these liabilities to an insurer.

Cleaning up your balance sheet is also a great first step for preparing to move to a more cost-efficient retirement funding solution, like an umbrella fund, which drives long-term cost savings for both employer and employee.

Whatever your employee benefits strategy, it’s key to look beyond the balance sheet and find solutions that address employees’ changing financial, mental and physical needs. If your employees are energised and invested in the success of your business, your chances of success, even in the current environment, are significantly better.

Emda Fourie, Head of employee benefits consulting - Momentum Corporate Advice and Administration



7 September 2021 10:01 AM
by Kopano Mohlala
Tags:
Stats SA
Momentum
Sponsored Content
Business Liquidation

More from Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

Why umbrella funds make so much sense

12 August 2021 3:01 PM

Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Resilient employees make for resilient businesses

23 July 2021 3:12 PM

New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

Local

'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

Politics

The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller

Local

EWN Highlights

Images of treatment of Haitian migrants do not reflect US: official

22 September 2021 7:50 PM

Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma’s attorney withdraws from case

22 September 2021 7:31 PM

Biden says US donating 'historic' extra 500 million COVID vaccines

22 September 2021 7:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA