Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial

Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- working with your partner
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:23
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 12:37
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial

22 September 2021 7:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Jacob Zuma
Medical parole
corruption case

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday heard former president Jacob Zuma's special plea in which it was argued that the entire NPA, as well as prosecutor Billy Downer, lacks the prosecutorial title to try him for corruption.

The former president's medical parole records also came into scrutiny when Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser who granted him parole was subpoenaed to deal with the records.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says the court saw the defending of the release of Zuma's medical records.

We saw the defence and the Correctional Services saying his records will not be given to anyone including the judge as they didn't trust that those records would be kept safe.

Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

He adds that Zuma's legal team also argued that their client didn't need to be in court as he has given the necessary instructions and is following the proceedings wherever he is.

Listen below to the full conversation:




22 September 2021 7:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Jacob Zuma
Medical parole
corruption case

