Jacob Zuma's defense team defend release of medical records at corruption trial





The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday heard former president Jacob Zuma's special plea in which it was argued that the entire NPA, as well as prosecutor Billy Downer, lacks the prosecutorial title to try him for corruption.

The former president's medical parole records also came into scrutiny when Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser who granted him parole was subpoenaed to deal with the records.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says the court saw the defending of the release of Zuma's medical records.

We saw the defense and the Correctional Services saying his records will not be given to anyone including the judge as they didn't trust that those records would be kept safe. Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst

He adds that Zuma's legal team also argued that their client didn't need to be in court as he has given the necessary instructions and is following the proceedings wherever he is.

