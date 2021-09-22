Jacob Zuma's defense team defend release of medical records at corruption trial
The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday heard former president Jacob Zuma's special plea in which it was argued that the entire NPA, as well as prosecutor Billy Downer, lacks the prosecutorial title to try him for corruption.
The former president's medical parole records also came into scrutiny when Correctional Services Commissioner Arthur Fraser who granted him parole was subpoenaed to deal with the records.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma released on medical parole, Correctional Services confirms
Speaking to Clement Manyathela on #702Breakfast Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says the court saw the defending of the release of Zuma's medical records.
We saw the defense and the Correctional Services saying his records will not be given to anyone including the judge as they didn't trust that those records would be kept safe.Mpumelelo Zikalala, Legal analyst
He adds that Zuma's legal team also argued that their client didn't need to be in court as he has given the necessary instructions and is following the proceedings wherever he is.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Politics
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'
Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders
This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo
The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists.Read More
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane
The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA.Read More
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list
Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list.Read More
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action
Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More