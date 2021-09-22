Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped' Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership. 21 September 2021 6:48 PM
Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion. 21 September 2021 5:40 PM
View all Local
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defense team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register cand... 21 September 2021 1:56 PM
View all Politics
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better. 21 September 2021 1:16 PM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
RMI shares up 14% on news of Discovery, Momentum unbundling Arabile Gumede interviews RMI CEO Herman Bosman. 20 September 2021 6:29 PM
View all Business
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson’s response to ‘Margaret Thatcher’ question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Ouch! Man falling from roof after balancing ladder on table goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'

22 September 2021 8:04 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Nersa
Karpowership SA
floating power plants

Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future.

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Tuesday approved three generation licenses for Karpowership SA.

The floating powership provider has been granted licenses for Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay.

In March, the company won a government tender to supplement South Africa's fragile electricity supply with gas-to-power projects at three ports.

RELATED: Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'

However, Karpowership's permit application was blocked over environmental concerns by the environmental ministry.

Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid questions the rush behind the granting the licenses as Nersa also has an obligation to future consumers.

Its not that Karpowership doesn't have authorisation, its authorisation was rejected by the department. This is not in the public's interest as it will impact on electricity prices in the future.

Liz Mcdaid, Activist and strategic lead - Green Connection

Listen below to the full conversation:




22 September 2021 8:04 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Nersa
Karpowership SA
floating power plants

More from Politics

Jacob Zuma's defense team defend release of medical records at corruption trial

22 September 2021 7:25 AM

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions

21 September 2021 7:57 PM

One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'

21 September 2021 6:48 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

5pm is deadline for candidate registrations - IEC's Sy Mamabolo

21 September 2021 8:02 AM

The chief electoral officer says political parties have until this afternoon to submit their candidate lists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane

20 September 2021 1:07 PM

The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list

20 September 2021 8:11 AM

Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action

20 September 2021 7:43 AM

Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

19 September 2021 11:41 AM

From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

19 September 2021 8:16 AM

At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'

Politics

Jacob Zuma's defense team defend release of medical records at corruption trial

Politics

'We don't get tired,' says City Power as it cuts off illegal connections in Alex

Local

EWN Highlights

Cosatu exploring scenarios impacting the ANC at the polls

22 September 2021 7:32 AM

Zuma's lawyer accuses prosecutor Downer of leaking information to a journalist

22 September 2021 6:59 AM

Alex residents claim electricity promise was broken

22 September 2021 6:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA