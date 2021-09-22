'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'





The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Tuesday approved three generation licenses for Karpowership SA.

The floating powership provider has been granted licenses for Saldanha Bay, Coega and Richards Bay.

In March, the company won a government tender to supplement South Africa's fragile electricity supply with gas-to-power projects at three ports.

However, Karpowership's permit application was blocked over environmental concerns by the environmental ministry.

Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid questions the rush behind the granting the licenses as Nersa also has an obligation to future consumers.

Its not that Karpowership doesn't have authorisation, its authorisation was rejected by the department. This is not in the public's interest as it will impact on electricity prices in the future. Liz Mcdaid, Activist and strategic lead - Green Connection

