The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller





The South African Broadcasting Corporation proposed that each household be charged a levy to help stabilize its finances at a public hearing on Monday (20 September).

The national broadcaster claimed that leading subscription broadcasters, such as MultiChoice's DStv, should be required to collect the public broadcasting household levy on behalf of the state-owned broadcaster. This price will be charged to all households and calculated based on their ability to access SABC services rather than actual consumption.

Many listeners on the Clement Manyathela show voiced their opinions on the household levy, with some unsure of what they are paying for and others recommending that the broadcaster take the money from multichoice, which they pay on a monthly basis.

As I was walking with a friend we were discussing how the SABC might be able to recover the licence money, and I thought that since most people have DStv, MultiChoice could be able to collect on behalf of the SABC. Mahalia, Caller

The SABC used to go door to door checking if people had televisions, but now all people do is pay their TV licence when they buy television and never pay it again. For example, my father has not paid his television licence for nearly 20 years and they have threatened to take him to court until now, and I believe that is the issue. They never attempt to reclaim their funds. Andrew, Caller

RELATED: 'Countries have a right to safeguard themselves & accept only vaccinated people'

Some of us pay MultiChoice since the signal in some remote areas is bad, so why can't the SABC get their money from MultiChoice? Philani, Caller

Perhaps the SABC should clarify what we are paying for, whether we are paying for television sets or for channels, because we already pay for those channels on DStv, so why can't they claim from them? Oliver, Caller

MultiChoice stated in June that it would not be drawn into the ongoing troubles of the troubled South African national broadcaster by attempting to collect SABC TV licence fees.

Listen to the full interview...