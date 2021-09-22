How electricity tariffs are calculated
We have been receiving so many calls from concerned listeners about the current prices of electricity in their areas. Some have noticed that the number of units they are able to buy for their budget has decreased, while others are just alarmed at the exorbitant bill they receive each month.
How are these tariffs calculated and is it cheaper and more cost-effective to have a pre-paid meter installed?
Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng, has more.

A lot of complaints on the issue of tariffs are specifically on prepaid. You get more units from the first amount you pay. The way it is designed is that people who use less electricity must pay less than those who use more.Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng
We're trying to encourage people to use less electricity. For the people who can be able to afford they have to pay a higher tariff. It's not only applicable to prepaid, it applies to all customers.Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng
It is dependent on the price of electricity. The rate per unit has gone up.Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng
If you buy electricity for R500 you will get 310 units. If you buy for R700 you will get 424 units in total.
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66231293_a-finger-is-turning-on-a-light-switch-.html?vti=mo0tvsg3o8mz2jx28i-1-6
