'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Zuma's special-plea hearing to remove NPA's Billy Downer resumes
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:16
Afriforum wins against Tourism
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum Campaigns Manager
Today at 15:20
Class Action on Multi Million Cell Phone Overcharge
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Douglas Shaw - at Advocate representing
Today at 15:50
The inaugural Zero Dropout Action Summit to showcase the findings of a four-year pilot on dropout prevention
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rahima Essop; Rahima is Head of Communications and Advocacy for the Zero Dropout Campaign.
Today at 16:10
ZOOM: Inequality gap in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Léo Czajka, Co-author of Report
Today at 16:50
Karpowership SA: How much again?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,
Today at 17:10
ZOOM: Tax implications of falling commodity prices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Consumer price inflation heats up to 4.9% in August, up from 4.6% in July 2021.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:15
Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding by law. What does this court ruling mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 18:48
Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce 20% of its emissions by 2030 and other new sustainable solutions business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

22 September 2021 1:00 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Parliament
National Assembly
Cape Judge President John Hlophe

Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his application

Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on Wednesday abandoned his urgent application to interdict the National Assembly from instituting impeachment proceedings against him.

He also abandoned his application to stop the Judicial Service Commission from considering whether or not to recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend him.

RELATED: The President can suspend Judge Hlophe even now - Justice Kriegler

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says Parliament had not undertaken any proceedings when it comes to the impeachment of Hlophe or his suspension.

It was premature of him to go to court and request a stay of impeachment proceedings and his suspension as the process had not been undertaken.

Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter

Listen below to the full conversation:




22 September 2021 1:00 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Parliament
National Assembly
Cape Judge President John Hlophe

