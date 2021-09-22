'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

Today at 15:10 EWN:Zuma’s special-plea hearing to remove NPA’s Billy Downer resumes Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 15:16 Afriforum wins against Tourism Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jacques Broodryk, AfriForum Campaigns Manager

Today at 15:20 Class Action on Multi Million Cell Phone Overcharge Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Douglas Shaw - at Advocate representing

Today at 15:50 The inaugural Zero Dropout Action Summit to showcase the findings of a four-year pilot on dropout prevention Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Rahima Essop; Rahima is Head of Communications and Advocacy for the Zero Dropout Campaign.

Today at 16:10 ZOOM: Inequality gap in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Léo Czajka, Co-author of Report

Today at 16:50 Karpowership SA: How much again? Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dewald van Rensburg - Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism,

Today at 17:10 ZOOM: Tax implications of falling commodity prices Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Iraj Abedian - CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:13 Consumer price inflation heats up to 4.9% in August, up from 4.6% in July 2021. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Today at 18:15 Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding by law. What does this court ruling mean? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:40 Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest

Today at 18:48 Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce 20% of its emissions by 2030 and other new sustainable solutions business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

