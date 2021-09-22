'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe on Wednesday abandoned his urgent application to interdict the National Assembly from instituting impeachment proceedings against him.
He also abandoned his application to stop the Judicial Service Commission from considering whether or not to recommend that President Cyril Ramaphosa suspend him.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report, Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe says Parliament had not undertaken any proceedings when it comes to the impeachment of Hlophe or his suspension.
It was premature of him to go to court and request a stay of impeachment proceedings and his suspension as the process had not been undertaken.Zikhona Ndlebe, Research and advocacy officer - Judges Matter
Listen below to the full conversation:
