It's a good thing 'for SAA to test the water with local and regional routes'





A South African Airways (SAA) plane took off to the skies this morning for the first time since the airline was grounded more than a year ago.

The state-owned airline went through a business rescue process which resulted in thousands of staff members being retrenched. At this stage, they've got a staff complement of such under a thousand, scaled down from about 4,000.

Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque and aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele have more.

The first flight was this morning from OR Tambo International Airport to Cape Town at around 8:15am. For now, the system is only allowing flights from OR Tambo to Cape Town but from Monday it will be operating daily return flights to Harare, Lusaka, Maputo and Accra. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

SAA is planning to add more but they are slowly getting into it. Today they only had three flights. Their focus is just to get things right, to make sure that it is efficient and profitable. Obviously, it will depend on how many customers will be booking. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The employees are grateful to be back in the skies. This is a passion, they rather be in the sky the sitting at home. They have been practising on simulators, they are glad to be in the real plane. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - Eyewitness News

The current setup that they have and the route network that they have created make a lot of sense for them to start and I think they would be making a significant increase on the customer volumes especially with regard to West Africa routes, which I think they need to focus on before you think of going across the Atlantic. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

I think it is a good thing they are doing with testing the water with local routes, regional routes, your African market and so on. Reputation is something that airlines need to thrive on and if your reputation is not in good standing you are definitely going to fail. But starting in Africa will give them a chance to assess themselves and see how best they can improve their service. Phuthego Mojapele, Aviation analyst

Listen below for the full interviews...