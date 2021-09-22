ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible
Many people believe that having children is an unattainable dream, so often turn to adoption but are afraid or unsure where to begin when it comes to the adoption process.
According to the South African government, if a person wishes to adopt a child in South Africa, they should contact an adoption agency, which will screen them and assist them in locating a child who is available for adoption.
Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz gave a master class on the South African adoption process and the importance of working with an accredited organization when going through the process.
The legislation that we have is the Children's Act, which is a good piece of legislation that is currently being amended, but it is very thorough and establishes very good guidelines and rules for adoption.Sue Kravitz, Director - Impilo child protection and adoption services
RELATED: Why do caregivers murder their own children? Understanding filicide
When going through the adoption process, it is critical to ensure that you are dealing with someone who is accredited or else they will not be able to take you in for the process.Sue Kravitz, Director - Impilo child protection and adoption services
Most organisations have a minimum age of around 23 to 24 years old and a maximum age of around 45 years old because an adoptive child has specific issues to deal with and growing up with much older parents can create additional problems.Sue Kravitz, Director - Impilo child protection and adoption services
When screening, assessing, and preparing you for adoption, the social worker will take you through a very emotional and intense process.Sue Kravitz, Director - Impilo child protection and adoption services
The screening is to make an assessment on the individual or couple who are adopting. It may seem unfair that someone should make an assessment on whether one can adopt a child, but it is the responsibility of social workers to ensure that children are placed in the best possible situation.Sue Kravitz, Director - Impilo child protection and adoption services
Another thing to keep in mind is that if you want to adopt especially if you are a foreigner living in South Africa your application will be considered national adoption, where a person must have lived in South Africa for at least 5 years and provide proof of residency and work authorization.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_131206357_loving-male-same-sex-couple-cuddling-baby-daughter-at-home-together.html?term=gay%2Bcouple%2Bchildren&vti=ns8ds957w8w1b1ygx9-1-56
