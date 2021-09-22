Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 New corruption report exposes continued rot in public and private sectors The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch

Today at 18:13 Consumer price inflation heats up to 4.9% in August, up from 4.6% in July 2021. The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank

Today at 18:15 Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding by law. What does this court ruling mean? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:40 Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest

Today at 18:48 Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce 20% of its emissions by 2030 and other new sustainable solutions business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

