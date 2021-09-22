Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:05
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
New corruption report exposes continued rot in public and private sectors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Melusi Ncala - Researcher at Corruption Watch
Today at 18:13
Consumer price inflation heats up to 4.9% in August, up from 4.6% in July 2021.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gina Schoeman - Economist at Citi Bank
Today at 18:15
Contested 2018 Mining Charter not binding by law. What does this court ruling mean?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Leon - Co-Chair for Africa and Partner at Herbert Smith Freehills South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:40
Why SA needs to kick-starting the economy through youth entrepreneurship
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 18:48
Sasol has an ambitious plan to reduce 20% of its emissions by 2030 and other new sustainable solutions business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in... 22 September 2021 4:32 PM
ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are de... 22 September 2021 4:11 PM
How electricity tariffs are calculated Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng says people who can afford have to pay a higher t... 22 September 2021 12:07 PM
'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension' Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his application 22 September 2021 1:00 PM
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest' Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future. 22 September 2021 8:04 AM
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released. 22 September 2021 7:25 AM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge. 21 September 2021 7:57 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH]Dad's hilarious reaction while teaching daughter how to drive goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Women running from herd of elephants at Kruger National Park goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 September 2021 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Gillian Anderson's response to 'Margaret Thatcher' question goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 September 2021 8:27 AM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review "Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love" by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

22 September 2021 4:32 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in the next week should contact them.

A class action against Telkom and Mutual and Federal has been brought by a customer who realised back in June that he was being overcharged 15% more than what was stated in his contract.

Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw explained that even though the telecommunication companies have admitted their wrongs and mentioned that they are willing to repay the customers, he is afraid that there maybe tens of thousands of customers who have also been overcharged.

They have admitted their fault which is a great leap forward to a class action, as these companies have said yes we did something wrong and will repay the customer.

Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor

The reason why we going to the media now is for the fact that anyone who has not been paid back in the next week should contact us and alert us.

Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor

We would like an independent audit of the telecommunication companies.

Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor

We are not sure how many people have been affected but it's more than tens of thousands.

Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor

Listen to the full interview below...




22 September 2021 4:32 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
More from Local

ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible

22 September 2021 4:11 PM

Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are dealing with an organisation that is accredited.

How electricity tariffs are calculated

22 September 2021 12:07 PM

Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng says people who can afford have to pay a higher tariff.

The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller

22 September 2021 10:56 AM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the SABC's recommendation for a household levy system from its subscribers.

City Power distances itself from the death of a protestor in Alex

22 September 2021 9:36 AM

On Tuesday, the utility disconnected illegal power connections in areas in and around Alexandra - including River Park and structures built around London Road.

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions

21 September 2021 7:57 PM

One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.

Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'

21 September 2021 6:48 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.

Unknown Mpumalanga firm scores hundreds of SAPS millions in COVID-19 PPE tender

21 September 2021 5:40 PM

Maverick Citizen editor Mark Heywood says it appears that the company has two names and got contracts worth more than R1-billion.

HOME OR OFFICE? 27% of employees not disciplined enough while working from home

21 September 2021 4:48 PM

Ipsos service line lead Stella Fleetwood says 46% of people prefer a flexible working environment where they get the option of either working from home or at the office.

WE DO NOT TAKE SIDES: Tax ombud returns close to R900K to client from SARS

21 September 2021 4:15 PM

The office of the Tax Ombud CEO Professor Thabo Legwaila says the work is to assist taxpayers with issues that fall under their jurisdiction.

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

