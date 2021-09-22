Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer
A class action against Telkom and Mutual and Federal has been brought by a customer who realised back in June that he was being overcharged 15% more than what was stated in his contract.
Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw explained that even though the telecommunication companies have admitted their wrongs and mentioned that they are willing to repay the customers, he is afraid that there maybe tens of thousands of customers who have also been overcharged.
They have admitted their fault which is a great leap forward to a class action, as these companies have said yes we did something wrong and will repay the customer.Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor
The reason why we going to the media now is for the fact that anyone who has not been paid back in the next week should contact us and alert us.Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor
We would like an independent audit of the telecommunication companies.Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor
We are not sure how many people have been affected but it's more than tens of thousands.Advocate Douglas Shaw, Banking law advisor
Listen to the full interview below...
