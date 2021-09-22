Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030
Sasol has announced an ambitious revised strategy to reduce its greenhouse emissions.
The energy and chemical company has committed to be at net zero emissions by 2050.
In line with this, it plans to reduce its emissions by 30% by 2030 - tripling its initial reduction target of 10% .
Sasol is South Africa’s biggest private sector emitter of greenhouse gases.
RELATED: What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom?
The 2030 target can be delivered without divestments and offsets says Fleetwood Grobler, Sasol President and CEO.
He explains that direct decarbonisation of existing assets will be achieved through "a mix of energy and process efficiencies, investments in renewables and a shift to incremental natural gas as a transition feedstock".
An estimated R15bn-R25billon will be spent on the transition.
"It's quite an investment" acknowledges Grobler, in conversation with Arabile Gumede on The Money Show.
We ranged the cost to be between R15bn and R25bn that needs to be invested in the time frame between 2024 and 2027/2028 for us to realise this ambitionFleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
It is going to be a substantial reduction if we look at the 30% of our baseline for our South African value chain and our international chemicals business that translate to almost 20 million tons of CO2 that will be reduced by pursuing this target... by 2030.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
Grobler outlines what can be expected in the energy field globally in the period after 2030.
That is the period when we believe the costs of renewables, green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources will really come into play.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
We're not predicting... the exact time frame, but we know for sure that with the recent announcements with respect to focus on reducing the cost of green hydrogen as well as renewables, that is bound to happen.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
We will be ready to implement - in a very phased and incremental manner to start off with - green hydrogen and sustainable carbon sources into our facilities over time, commencing around 2030 time frame and beyond.Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO - Sasol
Listen to the interview with the Sasol CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101789314_glitter-lighting-of-petrochemical-plant-with-twilight-sky-gas-storage-sphere-tank-in-factory-of-petr.html?term=petrochemical&vti=lvjhxzj99g6xkbui5i-1-5
More from Business
Hot rocks as a way to make renewables sustainable
The options for grid storage keep improving, but there is not a clear winner yet.Read More
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high
SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK
'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.Read More
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report
The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More
Momentum Corporate demystifies complexities in the employee benefits arena
Momentum Corporate member solutions executive Ncumisa Madinda speaks to Mandy Wiener on how benefits can be understood better.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down
Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade.Read More
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals
Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro.Read More