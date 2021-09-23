SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus
According to the Health Department South Africa has recorded 2,967 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 889, 298.
One hundred and twenty-four more people have died in the country after contracting the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 86,500.
RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 116 as 164 people die from virus Government says so far, 16, 560, 718 shots have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 889 298 with 2 967 new cases reported. Today 124 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 500 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 750 213 with a recovery rate of 95,2% pic.twitter.com/Fs7znfXthr— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 22, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
