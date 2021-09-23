Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses





Activists and critics are questioning why the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) 'rushed' to approve Turkey-based Karpowership generating licences for three controversial floating power plants.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela on Wednesday, Liz McDaid from Green Connection said there were several red flags that could be grounds for legal action to stop the process.

RELATED: 'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'

She also said the granting of the licenses was not in the public's interest.

In March, the company won a government tender to supplement South Africa's fragile electricity supply with gas-to-power projects at three ports.

However, Karpowership's permit application was blocked over environmental concerns by the environmental ministry.

Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation at Nersa Nhlanhla Gumede says the reasons will be published.

The reasons are in the response of the criteria that Nersa has to adopts and uses in terms of evaluating licenses which are clearly articulated under Section 10 of the Electricity Regulation Act. Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member - Nersa

He says there are different regulators which have their own mandates and Nersa has a specific mandate in terms of granting operating licenses.

We can only act inside those mandates and environmental considerations are outside our mandate. Nhlanhla Gumede, Regulator member - Nersa

Listen below to the conversation: