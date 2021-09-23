Streaming issues? Report here
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row

23 September 2021 9:16 AM
by Tara Penny
Tags:
African National Congress
anc salaries

Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.

JOHANESBRURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has written to staff members on Thursday saying the party was still unable to pay outstanding salaries.

Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.

“This is to indicate that we are not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July and August 2021. Unfortunately, September 2021 salaries, due on the 25th of this month, are also delayed,” the party said in a letter.

READ MORE: ANC staff salaries for July & August 'delayed' yet again

It said it regretted the hardship and uncertainty its failure was causing and described the situation as "deeply regrettable".

“The ANC over the first fourteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic and challenging economic situation, has kept its commitment to staff to pay full salaries each month, albeit late and not to retrench. This is the first time that we are delayed with three months of payments.”

ALSO READ: ANC insists it is not broke as staff salaries delayed again

The letter ends with the ANC saying it appreciated the commitment and dedication of its staff who continued to serve the organisation - even though they hadn't been paid.

“We are in a challenging position where we have to also raise resources for local government elections, and budgets for elections have been reduced to an absolute minimum.”

It promised to communicate updates around the situation when there are any.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row




