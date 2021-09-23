I had no intention of not becoming a doctor but I enjoy comedy more - Riaad
Dr Riaad Moosa is a multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor who also happens to be a qualified doctor.
During the chaotic and stressful COVID-19 pandemic, Riaad developed an initiative called "The Best Medicine," which aims to promote healing through humour, laughter, and a variety of strange and amazing therapies. This endeavor also sparked the creation of his own weekly virtual comedy club, entitled "The Best Medicine," which features comedians from around the world. Riaad's debut Netflix special, 'Why Do You Talk the Way You Do?' premiered as part of Netflix's global event 'Comedians Of The World.'
I had no intention of not becoming a doctor; it was only that I like stand-up comedy.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
I really adore writing and performing jokes for the first time in front of an audience, unsure if they'll work, and when they do, it's very addictive.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
Both of Moosa's parents are doctors, and he talked about how they motivated him to pursue a career in medicine.
My father used to say you can be whatever you want in this world as long as you become an orthopedic surgeon first.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
I was drawn to comedy magic and I began performing it near the end of my college career. It was an after-school exercise on Saturdays.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
I only discovered standup comedy during my fourth year of medical school, when I was exposed to people performing on campus and realised this is what I am drawn to and made for.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
Moosa discussed the difficulties he faced while working during the lockdown, as well as the state of standup comedy since the pandemic.
For me, I'm attempting to combine my two passions because I've always wanted to be a doctor and I just happened to find myself on the path of comedy. I'm bringing it back in an attempt to align it with comedy and medicine in order to communicate house promotional ideas and wellness in a humorous manner.Dr Riaad Moosa, multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer, and actor
In Anant Singh's epic Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated film "Mandela - Long Walk to Freedom," Riaad played Ahmed Kathrada.
