Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes

23 September 2021 12:56 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance DA
Good party manifesto
Action SA
Samkelo Mgobozi
Michael Beaumont
Greg Krumbock

Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how their parties prepare ahead of the local government elections.

Ray White, standing in for Clement Manyathela on Across the Desk, speaks to campaign managers Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance.

He poses several questions to find out more.

What qualifications does a campaign manager need?

You have all worked for the opposing parties at some point, do you use this for your current party’s campaigning?

How important are public relations in election campaigning?

It is important to have a qualification. Qualifications teach you how to think, how to rationalise. Most of the people who work for us do so on a voluntary basis.

Michael Beaumont, Campaign manager Action SA

What kind of input do you have into what the candidate says?

Leaders in Action SA are very strong people. Herman Mashaba has the willingness to listen to people when he is wrong. We can have heated debates as to whether what he said was right or wrong.

Michael Beaumont, Campaign manager Action SA

We have a lot of training even before people become candidates. We have nine or ten online courses and interactive courses. The most important thing is empathy for the situation people find themselves in. A degree is welcome but the candidates have to empathise and share experiences with the communities.

Greg Krumbock, Campaign manager - Democratic Alliance

The relationship with the candidates is one of collaboration. I advise on what the message should be. All the voices in the room need to be discussed.

Samkelo Mgobozi, Camapiang manager - GOOD Party

We have a national footprint, with about 5,000 candidates. Much of the interaction happens in a decentralised way. Part of the training includes canvassing and messaging. We need to emphasise our success in government. We need a change in government. We are the only party with a candidate in every single ward. If you want to replace the ANC you have to contest in every ward. We need to reach out and win votes in every community.

Greg Krumbock, Campaign manager - Democratic Alliance



