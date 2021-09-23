Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD





President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs to meet its coronavirus vaccine targets and failure to do so will threaten global health security and widen the economic gap between nations.

Ramaphosa shared these sentiments at a virtual COVID-19 summit alongside other world leaders.

Government says so far, 16, 560, 718 vaccines have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says the country is making positive inroads in the right direction.

I think 30% of our adult population has received at least one dose and just over 20% are fully vaccinated. But we have a long way to go to have most of our adult population vaccinated. Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD

Since the third wave, the impact of vaccination hasn't been seen, because the peak of the third wave was relatively low, she says.

Vaccination will have an impact as we look forward to further COVID-19 resurgences. Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD

