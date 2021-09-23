Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD
President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs to meet its coronavirus vaccine targets and failure to do so will threaten global health security and widen the economic gap between nations.
RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus
Ramaphosa shared these sentiments at a virtual COVID-19 summit alongside other world leaders.
Government says so far, 16, 560, 718 vaccines have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says the country is making positive inroads in the right direction.
I think 30% of our adult population has received at least one dose and just over 20% are fully vaccinated. But we have a long way to go to have most of our adult population vaccinated.Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD
Since the third wave, the impact of vaccination hasn't been seen, because the peak of the third wave was relatively low, she says.
Vaccination will have an impact as we look forward to further COVID-19 resurgences.Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from Local
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today
Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702.Read More
I had no intention of not becoming a doctor but I enjoy comedy more - Riaad
Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer and actor Dr Riaad Moosa lays bare his upbringing, why he decided not to pursue a career as a doctor as well as what inspired him to become a stand-up comedian.Read More
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row
Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.Read More
Gucci, vacation & home upgrades: Here’s the latest from Digital Vibes saga
It looks like Digital Vibes boss and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associate Tahera Mather turned the communications company's bank card into a personal piggy bank.Read More
SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says the country recorded 2, 967 infections in the last 24 hours.Read More
Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high
SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.Read More
Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer
Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in the next week should contact them.Read More
ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible
Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are dealing with an organisation that is accredited.Read More
How electricity tariffs are calculated
Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng says people who can afford have to pay a higher tariff.Read More