Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:16
High traffic volumes are expected on the southbound lanes towards KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday from midday to 6pm
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager
Today at 16:20
Guinness world record for athletics
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Henry Cock
Today at 16:50
# PromisesPromises : Police investigation into Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Col Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson
Today at 17:20
Hector Pietersen sister campaigns for better education culture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
REPO RATES
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Spur Corporation results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:15
The state of the mining sector in the second year of the pandemic
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roger Baxter - CEO at Minerals Council South Africa
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:08
Pertunia Sibanyoni, CEO of InspectaCar
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pertunia Sibanyoni - CEO at InspectaCar
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rich Mulholland - Entrepeneur & Blogger Extraord at Missing Link
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD

23 September 2021 12:55 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Pandemic
Coronavirus
#Covid19
vaccine

Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says SA is making positive moves in vaccine rollout.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says South Africa needs to meet its coronavirus vaccine targets and failure to do so will threaten global health security and widen the economic gap between nations.

RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus

Ramaphosa shared these sentiments at a virtual COVID-19 summit alongside other world leaders.

Government says so far, 16, 560, 718 vaccines have been administered and it aims to vaccinate at least 70% of the population by December.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report the National Institute For Communicable Diseases (NICD) Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says the country is making positive inroads in the right direction.

I think 30% of our adult population has received at least one dose and just over 20% are fully vaccinated. But we have a long way to go to have most of our adult population vaccinated.

Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD

Since the third wave, the impact of vaccination hasn't been seen, because the peak of the third wave was relatively low, she says.

Vaccination will have an impact as we look forward to further COVID-19 resurgences.

Dr Michelle Groome, Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head - NICD

Listen below to the full conversation:




Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today

23 September 2021 12:06 PM

Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702.

I had no intention of not becoming a doctor but I enjoy comedy more - Riaad

23 September 2021 11:32 AM

Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer and actor Dr Riaad Moosa lays bare his upbringing, why he decided not to pursue a career as a doctor as well as what inspired him to become a stand-up comedian.

ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row

23 September 2021 9:16 AM

Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.

Gucci, vacation & home upgrades: Here’s the latest from Digital Vibes saga

23 September 2021 8:03 AM

It looks like Digital Vibes boss and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associate Tahera Mather turned the communications company's bank card into a personal piggy bank.

SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus

23 September 2021 6:31 AM

The Health Department says the country recorded 2, 967 infections in the last 24 hours.

Consumer inflation edges up in August, petrol price in SA hits all-time high

22 September 2021 6:47 PM

SA's consumer price inflation went up to 4.9% in August. The Money Show interviews Citibank economist Gina Schoeman.

Overcharged by cellphone companies? Alert us and we will act, urges lawyer

22 September 2021 4:32 PM

Banking law advisor Advocate Douglas Shaw says people who have not been paid back by the mentioned telecommunication providers in the next week should contact them.

ADOPTION: Social workers must ensure children are in best situations possible

22 September 2021 4:11 PM

Impilo child protection and adoption services director Sue Kravitz says it is critical to ensure that when you adopting you are dealing with an organisation that is accredited.

How electricity tariffs are calculated

22 September 2021 12:07 PM

Mashangu Xivambu, Eskom senior manager for maintenance and operations in Gauteng says people who can afford have to pay a higher tariff.

The SABC needs to clarify why we're paying for TV licences - Caller

22 September 2021 10:56 AM

Listeners on the Clement Manyathela Show weighed in on the SABC's recommendation for a household levy system from its subscribers.

