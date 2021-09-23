Lungs are vital organs and if damaged can result in death quickly - Specialist





Taking care of our lungs is now more important than ever, which is why the theme for this year's 'World Lung Day' would be all the positive things we can offer our lungs by taking care of them and keeping them healthy.

Early cessation is therefore critical in preventing the onset of chronic lung disease, which is irreversible once it has begun. The benefits of quitting smoking are almost immediate.

There is mounting evidence that inhaled nicotine from e-cigarettes damages lung tissue and reduces the body's natural resistance to infections and cancer, and that emissions from these devices are hazardous to the lungs.

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital clinical head of unit Dr Alan Peter says getting vaccinated can protect you from a variety of infectious diseases and help keep your lungs healthy.

This year's World Lung Day has a strong emphasis on clean air, which only the government can control, quitting smoking, vaccination, and exercising with chronic lung disease. Dr Alan Peter, Clinical head of unit - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

People who are afraid of the vaccine have their fears based on some of the side effects that occur, but I would like to place that perspective in the context of the more knowledge we have and the ratio of the side effects that actually occur, which can calm those fears. Dr Alan Peter, Clinical head of unit - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

The reason for this is that the lung serves as a gateway to the atmosphere. Dr Alan Peter, Clinical head of unit - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

RELATED: 'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit'

The lungs and heart are vital organs that, if damaged, can result in death fairly quickly. Dr Alan Peter, Clinical head of unit - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Exercise is critical for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other conditions that cause the lungs to fail to clear secretion. Dr Alan Peter, Clinical head of unit - Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Listen to the full interview below...