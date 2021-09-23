While raising funds for Sadag, Joburg businessman sets a Guinness World Record





In an epic endeavor to collect R4 million for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group's (Sadag) suicide helpline, Johannesburg businessman Henry Cock set a Guinness World Record by running 76 half marathons in 76 days.

Cock, who has raised over R700,000, broke the record on Tuesday in Sedgefield, Western Cape. He started his journey from Kosi Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on July 8 in a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the most consecutive half marathons run in a row while raising donations for Sadag, amid the Covid-19 outbreak and looting turmoil.

I began talking with my psychologist, and through my conversations with her, I began doing research on mental health awareness, and I realised they were completely under-resourced in terms of public funding and acknowledgment, which is what drew me to this. Henry Cock, Businessman

The first two weeks were difficult because my body had to adjust, but I have a strong support system that keeps me going on tough days. Henry Cock, Businessman

RELATED: We are seeing an impact of trauma and are concerned about the children - Sadag

Originally, I planned to run 21 kilometers and set up a tent, but that proved difficult, so we settled on 70 to 80 towns along the South African coastline, and what was amazing was having a local show me the scenery in that specific town/city. Henry Cock, Businessman

I want people to understand that we have such a beautiful country and an incredible place to visit. Henry Cock, Businessman

Listen to the full interview...