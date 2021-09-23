'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
As South Africa's Covid-19 vaccination preparations build-up, the Spur Corporation has issued its annual financial results for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, and the firm is hopeful about 2022. Revenues decreased by 10.5 percent to R681 million. For the first eight months of the financial year, this was due to lower sales in company-owned restaurants and concessions made to franchisees on franchise and marketing costs.
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas mentioned that Spur's first Drive Thru which was opened in Pretoria in June 2021 together with its virtual kitchen brands, that operate from a remote kitchen facility without a storefront have since gained traction and generated turnover comparable to the group's smaller brands.
The second half was a significant improvement, and we were very pleased with the results. Obviously, this is due primarily to the Spur brand and Rocomamas at a group performance of 13% growth. It was parallel to the lockdown levels, and as soon as the lockdown levels were relaxed, we saw customers return to the restaurant.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
We had nearly 4 months of relatively improved lockdown regulations, which allowed for decent trade-ins until the end of June when we went back to lockdown level 4.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
At the moment, the drive-thru is a proof-of-concept format that has been in operation for three months. We are very pleased with the performance; it has exceeded our expectations, as consumers have responded positively.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
The virtual kitchen brands were introduced during the tough lockdown, so this is definitely a channel that will continue to grow as consumers enjoy the convenience.Val Nichas, CEO - Spur Corporation
RELATED: Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
In the 2022 financial year, the group plans to open 32 new restaurants in South Africa and seven abroad, in line with its refocused strategy of dominating with brands leading the experience.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.facebook.com/SpurSteakRanches/photos/a.166753676691334/3433819449984724
More from Local
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
While raising funds for Sadag, Joburg businessman sets a Guinness World Record
Henry Cock has described his experience raising funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group as an incredible journey in which he has received huge support.Read More
Lungs are vital organs and if damaged can result in death quickly - Specialist
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital clinical head Dr Alan Peter emphasised the importance of exercise and quitting smoking in the prevention of lung disease.Read More
Vaccination will have impact ahead of upcoming COVID-19 resurgences - NICD
Public Health, Surveillance and Response division head Dr Michelle Groome says SA is making positive moves in vaccine rollout.Read More
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today
Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702.Read More
I had no intention of not becoming a doctor but I enjoy comedy more - Riaad
Multi-award-winning comedian, presenter, writer and actor Dr Riaad Moosa lays bare his upbringing, why he decided not to pursue a career as a doctor as well as what inspired him to become a stand-up comedian.Read More
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row
Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.Read More
Gucci, vacation & home upgrades: Here’s the latest from Digital Vibes saga
It looks like Digital Vibes boss and former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize's associate Tahera Mather turned the communications company's bank card into a personal piggy bank.Read More