702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs
Tlou Legodi - Phillip Tabane (Ke A Bereka) and Vusi Mahlasela (Tonkana)
Alastair Teeling-Smith - Bright Blue (Weeping) and Hugh Masekela (Stimela)
John Perlman - Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu (Ndiphendule) and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse (Shikisha)
Jonathan Fairbairn - Johnny Clegg and Savuka (Great Heart)
Tshego Modisane - Selaelo Selota (Mma)
Andiswa Makanda - PJ Powers featuring Ladysmith Black Mambazo (World In Union) and Zonke (Jik' Izinto)
Kgomotso Nkwe - Micasa (Mamela)
