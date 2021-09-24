Covid-19: South Africa records 2,783 new cases and 155 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,783 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,892,081.
Gauteng province has recorded 303 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
155 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 86,655 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2, 753, 334 representing a recovery rate of 95,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 16,755,133 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 892 081 with 2 783 new cases reported. Today 155 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 655 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 753 334 with a recovery rate of 95,2% pic.twitter.com/okul6BQ9e2— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 23, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_171153657_covid-19-delta-plus-variant-strain-symbol-hand-in-blue-glove-with-white-card-concept-words-covid-19-.html?vti=lvc9p16l26xfaz4h52-1-8
