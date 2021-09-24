How are you dealing with ancestral karma?
Ancestral karma has been described as karma, which is made up of our ancestors' habits and beliefs, wrongdoings and right doings, and middle-of-the-road actions. However, their karma isn't limited to them. It's carried down much like DNA due to the nature of generations, mother and father to daughter and/or son, and so on.
Psychic & Spiritual life coach, Hensin David Ramatlotlo described ancestral karma and methods for dealing with unhealthy family patterns..
It makes no difference what views we hold or how we feel. Because of the behaviors and feelings we have brought forward, we reap what we sow.Hensin David Ramatlotlo, Psychic & spiritual life coach
Who I am genetically and what I have allowed myself to become are both part and parcel of what will be passed on to future generations, which we call generational karma.Hensin David Ramatlotlo, Psychic & spiritual life coach
Karma is something that you can change if you are aware of it; there is nothing that is supposed to bind you to certain outcomes that you will eventually or inevitably get if you do not entertain your karma because it is a spinning wheel of energy and behavioral patterns that sometimes find a way to act beyond our awareness.Hensin David Ramatlotlo, Psychic & spiritual life coach
One of the things I help people with is making them aware of using astrology, which I am strong at, as well as using my psychic abilities, and I also promote putting my clients in a hypnotic state where they are fluid enough to come up with the answers and realisations and connecting the dots.Hensin David Ramatlotlo, Psychic & spiritual life coach
When you think of heritage day, you think of strong cultures that have existed for a long time and because of that strong tie, karma is the repetition of energies that makes an imprint of those born in that family and so if you think about it basically a pattern of behavior and that is what culture is, we get to know people who have decided by a pattern of behavior that this is how we behave and uphold ourselves in society.Hensin David Ramatlotlo, Psychic & spiritual life coach
Listen to the full interview below...
