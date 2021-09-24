Afrikaans to be reintroduced as a medium of teaching at Unisa
AfriForum won its battle to have Afrikaans used as a medium of instruction at Unisa on Wednesday. The organization filed a lawsuit against Unisa after the university decided to phase out Afrikaans as a medium of instruction about five years ago.
The Supreme Court of Appeal upheld a judgment in AfriForum's favor in which it was determined that Unisa had acted unconstitutionally. Unisa then decided to appeal to the Constitutional Court but lost that battle as well. The Constitutional Court has given Unisa until the start of the 2023 academic year to revise its language policy.
Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign deputy executive Alana Bailey expressed her satisfaction with the Concourts decision and stated that they will investigate other universities' language policies.
We are elated, but the proof is in the pudding; now we must watch to see if Unisa follows through; they have until 2023 to implement the judgment.Alana Bailey, deputy executive - Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign
In 2016, many of the modules were only available in English as demand from Afrikaans students fell below a language policy that stated that if demand fell below 15 students, it was necessary to continue in Afrikaans, so by that time, some of the modules and courses were already in English only, which is fine if there is no demand. It makes little sense to offer it, but the modules that were offered in 2016 are set to return in 2023.Alana Bailey, deputy executive - Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign
A number of universities are revisiting their language policies.Alana Bailey, deputy executive - Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign
Listen to the full interview below...
