



During the pandemic, up to 500,000 more children dropped out of school than expected. Dropout rates in schools may have tripled from 230,000 learners prior to the pandemic to approximately 750,000 in May 2021. This is according to the fifth set of results from the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, which was released in July.

The NIDS-CRAM survey looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have affected South African households. The impact of Covid-19 resulted in a loss of 50 to 75 percent of school learning time in 2020.

Zero Dropout Campaign head of communications Rahima Essop gave an update on the upcoming Zero Dropout Action Summit, which will provide the latest research on dropout prevention.

The pandemic has brought the dropout crisis to the fore and it necessitating schools to take immediate action to get learners back into the classroom. it’s not going to be easy without a recommended school-led dropout prevention plan. Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign

Over the next 4 years, we have been working with our NGO implementing partners in various parts of the country and this has been a learning initiative. We have been learning from them about what type of dropout prevention strategies actually work in various schools setting so that we can develop sociable models as best practiced to prevent dropouts. Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign

On the 28th of September, we are launching these toolkits, making them available to schools so that they can use these toolkits in various spaces. Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign

The toolkits provide a range of resources to help schools make a difference in 4 key areas. Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign

Pupils in poorer communities were disproportionately affected, as they have less access to adequate remote learning opportunities and home support.

