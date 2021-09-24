'We can develop sociable models as best practiced to prevent dropouts'
During the pandemic, up to 500,000 more children dropped out of school than expected. Dropout rates in schools may have tripled from 230,000 learners prior to the pandemic to approximately 750,000 in May 2021. This is according to the fifth set of results from the National Income Dynamics Study Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey, which was released in July.
The NIDS-CRAM survey looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown have affected South African households. The impact of Covid-19 resulted in a loss of 50 to 75 percent of school learning time in 2020.
Zero Dropout Campaign head of communications Rahima Essop gave an update on the upcoming Zero Dropout Action Summit, which will provide the latest research on dropout prevention.
The pandemic has brought the dropout crisis to the fore and it necessitating schools to take immediate action to get learners back into the classroom. it’s not going to be easy without a recommended school-led dropout prevention plan.Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign
Over the next 4 years, we have been working with our NGO implementing partners in various parts of the country and this has been a learning initiative. We have been learning from them about what type of dropout prevention strategies actually work in various schools setting so that we can develop sociable models as best practiced to prevent dropouts.Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign
RELATED: Pupil dropout rate increases to 500,000 due to Covid-19
On the 28th of September, we are launching these toolkits, making them available to schools so that they can use these toolkits in various spaces.Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign
The toolkits provide a range of resources to help schools make a difference in 4 key areas.Rahima Essop, head of communication - Zero Dropout Campaign
Pupils in poorer communities were disproportionately affected, as they have less access to adequate remote learning opportunities and home support.
Listen to the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_68962722_school-boy-writing-close-up-pencil-in-children-hand-.html
More from Local
How to Clean Hibachi, Braai Grill or Gas Grill
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen suggests using a stiff bristle brush rather than a wire brush to clean a grill.Read More
No new SAPS members trained in last two years - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that COVID-19 had affected the training of SAPS officers in the last two years.Read More
How are you dealing with ancestral karma?
Psychic & Spiritual life coach, Hensin David Ramatlotlo shares ways of healing Ancestral Karma and how to free yourself from unhealthy family patterns.Read More
Afrikaans to be reintroduced as a medium of teaching at Unisa
Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign deputy executive Alana Bailey said they are happy with the judgment of the Constitutional Court and plan to reconsider other university language policies in the future.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,783 new cases and 155 deaths
The Health Department says 16,755,133 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
Gallo Music Investments’ 45% acquisition of Content Connect Africa
Content Connect Africa CEO Antos Stella believes Gallo and Content Connect Africa's collaboration will benefit both content creators and artists.Read More
'We are pleased with the results and customers have responded positively'-Spur
Spur Corporation CEO Val Nichas discusses Spur Corporation's annual financial results, pointing out that things have improved as the lockdown levels have been relaxed.Read More
The South African Reserve Bank's interest rates remain unchanged
Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga says this year's economic growth of 5.3% will not change the inflation dynamics.Read More
While raising funds for Sadag, Joburg businessman sets a Guinness World Record
Henry Cock has described his experience raising funds for the South African Depression and Anxiety Group as an incredible journey in which he has received huge support.Read More