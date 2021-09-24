How to Clean Hibachi, Braai Grill or Gas Grill
South Africans like spending their weekends in the garden with their families and friends, enjoying a braai. Nothing says "South African" like heating up the braai or barbecue and grilling up some boerewors or steaks while downing a few beverages.
Cleaning the grill is arguably one of the most unpleasant tasks, but it is necessary to do it after each usage in order to avoid food contamination.
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen provided advice on cleaning a braai or gas grill.
I think most of us have this bad habit of cleaning the braai grill with a wire brush, which isn't great, but if you have a gas grill, it's a different story because they're usually stainless.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder - Homedzine.co.za
Using a wired brush on either the waba grill or wired grilling dishes is not recommended.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder - Homedzine.co.za
Anderssen explained how a wire brush to clean a grill is a health hazard.
When using a wired brush, especially if your grill is chrome plated, people often forget that it is not a stainless grill. People go to the hardware store or home improvement store and buy a grill, which is a bad idea because the wired brush can chip the chrome plate.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder - Homedzine.co.za
Whether you know what grill you're using or not, I recommend using a stiff bristle brush rather than a wired brush.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder - Homedzine.co.za
The best treatment is hot soapy water; pour it into a plastic container and soak the grill in it; then scrub it with a hard bristle brush.Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder - Homedzine.co.za
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_121547883_two-tender-portions-of-rump-steak-grilling-on-a-barbecue-fire-at-a-picnic-or-campsite-garnished-with.html?term=braai&vti=nvuxwxit7vgk2tv7wt-1-10
