Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths
The Health Department says it has recorded 2,261 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,894,342.
Gauteng province has recorded 237 new cases in the last reporting cycle.
312 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 86,967 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: SA COVID-19 fatalities stand at 86, 500 as 124 people succumb to virus
The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,756,693 representing a recovery rate of 95,2%.
The total number of vaccines administered is 16,781,838 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 894 342 with 2 261new cases reported. Today 312 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 967 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 756 693 with a recovery rate of 95,2% pic.twitter.com/YA8j5f6xgw— Department of Health (@HealthZA) September 24, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/larichev89/larichev892003/larichev89200300392/142707846-covid-19-stamp-on-the-national-flag-of-south-africa-coronavirus-concept-3d-illustration-.jpg
More from Local
Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads
Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.Read More
Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about who is at risk for prostate cancer and the benefits of early interventions.Read More
Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?
Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand gives details of the 66 days challenge.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address for the country's Heritage Day celebrations.Read More
How to Clean Hibachi, Braai Grill or Gas Grill
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen suggests using a stiff bristle brush rather than a wire brush to clean a grill.Read More
No new SAPS members trained in last two years - Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that COVID-19 had affected the training of SAPS officers in the last two years.Read More
'We can develop sociable models as best practiced to prevent dropouts'
Zero Dropout Campaign head of communications Rahima Essop says the pandemic has brought the school dropout crisis to the forefront, necessitating immediate action by schools.Read More
How are you dealing with ancestral karma?
Psychic & Spiritual life coach, Hensin David Ramatlotlo shares ways of healing Ancestral Karma and how to free yourself from unhealthy family patterns.Read More
Afrikaans to be reintroduced as a medium of teaching at Unisa
Afriforum, Solidarity & Come Home Campaign deputy executive Alana Bailey said they are happy with the judgment of the Constitutional Court and plan to reconsider other university language policies in the future.Read More