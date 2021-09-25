Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths





The Health Department says it has recorded 2,261 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2,894,342.

Gauteng province has recorded 237 new cases in the last reporting cycle.

312 more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 86,967 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 2,756,693 representing a recovery rate of 95,2%.

The total number of vaccines administered is 16,781,838 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.