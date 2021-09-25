Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?





Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand says 66 days of no alcohol has significant benefits.

Tribe Sober is launching its fourth annual Sober Spring Challenge this coming Monday.

They are encouraging people to take a break from alcohol and the challenge enables people to test their dependence, improve their health and freshen up their looks.

The Sober Spring Challenge lasts for 66 days and provides audio, online and community support.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Gourand says people drank less during the pandemic because of the lockdowns.

We are not asking people to quit drinking forever. We are just suggesting that they take a break because it's so easy to get dependant. Janet Gourand, Sobriety advocate and founder - Tribe Sober

20% of social drinkers will become dependant over the years so taking a break is a great way to check your dependence. Janet Gourand, Sobriety advocate and founder - Tribe Sober

Listen to the full interview below: