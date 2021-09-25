Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer





September is Prostate Cancer Awareness month and it is one of the most common cancers among men globally.

A report from the Cancer Association, 1 in 16 men in South Africa will develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This type of cancer often occurs without any symptoms and therefore men are encouraged to go for prostate screening.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says in South Africa, prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men.

If you are a man who is 40 and above and you come from those families where there is a first-degree creative who has had prostate cancer especially at an early age then you need to start screening. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

I normally say to men, start from the age of 40, just make it a habit to test for your PSA every year. We have seen people under 40 that have presented with prostate cancer in South Africa. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

If you get to be diagnosed early, then it is much easier to manage. With the latest interventions, you may not need surgery. Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO - Proactive Health Solutions

Listen to the full interview below: