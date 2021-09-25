Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it. 26 September 2021 9:52 AM
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial. 26 September 2021 8:23 AM
EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% sh... 26 September 2021 7:30 AM
View all Local
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’ DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top. 25 September 2021 4:28 PM
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how... 23 September 2021 12:56 PM
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay... 23 September 2021 9:16 AM
View all Politics
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 23 September 2021 3:44 PM
It's a good thing 'for SAA to test the water with local and regional routes' Aviation analyst Phuthego Mojapele starting in Africa will give South Africa Airways a chance to assess and see how best it can im... 23 September 2021 1:55 PM
Sasol will spend up to R25bn to meet new emissions reduction target by 2030 Sasol aims to reduce its greenhouse emissions by 30% come 2030. The Money Show interviews CEO Fleetwood Grobler 22 September 2021 7:41 PM
View all Business
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
702 staffers choose their favourite South African songs In line with Heritage Day, we have put together a list of 702 staffers’ favourite South African songs. 24 September 2021 8:27 AM
Tomorrow’s world is presenting itself to us, today Future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast series on 702. 23 September 2021 12:06 PM
Puppy kidnapped by monkey and held hostage for 3 days rescued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 23 September 2021 3:44 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
View all Africa
Advertising for SA's beloved Zam-Buk brand given singular honour in the UK 'At its peak it reportedly had some 15 million loyal users.' Branding expert Andy Rice talks Zam-Buk campaigns on The Money Show.... 21 September 2021 9:04 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Why sex toy sales, porn traffic go up when the economy goes down Arabile Gumede asks Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) to review “Dirty Money: The Economics of Sex and Love” by Marina Adshade. 20 September 2021 7:45 PM
South Africa remains on the UK 'red list' of banned countries Arabile Gumede interviewed Busisiwe Mavuso (Business Leadership SA) and David Frost (South African Tourism Services Association). 20 September 2021 6:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Elections

DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’

25 September 2021 4:28 PM
by Maki Molapo
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
John Steenhuisen
Gwen Ngwenya
2021 elections
2021 local government elections
elections 2021

DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said on Saturday that the vast difference between municipalities run by his party and those run by the ANC was staggering.

Steenhuisen was addressing the DA’s manifesto launch under the party's banner of "The DA gets things done".

READ: 'The DA gets things done': The party's promises ahead of local govt elections

The DA is one of the first major parties to launch its manifesto in preparation for the local November polls.

Steenhuisen said regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the DA always came up on top.

"It doesn’t matter which independent criteria you use - whether we’re talking clean audits in the Auditor-General’s report, whether we’re talking municipal rankings by Ratings Afrika, whether we’re talking the results of the Citizen Satisfaction Index, or whether we’re talking the unemployment numbers put out by StatsSA, DA governments consistently come out on top."

Steenhuisen said this was because they were obsessed with the fundamentals as a party.

"For starters, our party is obsessed with doing the basics well. Streamlining and correcting our systems until they're efficient and entirely focused on solving the problem whether this problem is collecting refuse, filling potholes, managing housing lists or keeping people safe."

He added that they also employed capable and accountable officials.

"We also believe in employing only fit for purpose individuals to government and then demanding accountability from them because this is the only way to build a capable state."

READ: From housing and electricity to healthcare, these are the DA's promises

Earlier DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said there was nothing to celebrate at a local level, calling it a “failed state”.

But she said real change at a national level had to start in local government.

“Local government is ground zero for turning our country around. If we want to see a more prosperous South Africa it must in the sphere of government closest to every citizen,” she said.

The party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse said the ANC had failed dismally in the past and should make way for other parties to govern.

“The ANC is not capable of governing anymore. They served their purpose of fighting to dismantle apartheid. It’s time for them to step aside and allow new leadership in our country that serves the purpose of residents and no one else.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’




25 September 2021 4:28 PM
by Maki Molapo
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
John Steenhuisen
Gwen Ngwenya
2021 elections
2021 local government elections
elections 2021

More from Local

LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment

26 September 2021 9:52 AM

Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation

26 September 2021 8:23 AM

Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

26 September 2021 7:30 AM

The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths

26 September 2021 6:45 AM

The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads

25 September 2021 10:05 AM

Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer

25 September 2021 9:28 AM

Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about who is at risk for prostate cancer and the benefits of early interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?

25 September 2021 8:22 AM

Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand gives details of the 66 days challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths

25 September 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says 16,781,838 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address

24 September 2021 11:52 AM

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address for the country's Heritage Day celebrations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to Clean Hibachi, Braai Grill or Gas Grill

24 September 2021 10:54 AM

Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen suggests using a stiff bristle brush rather than a wire brush to clean a grill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

26 September 2021 7:30 AM

The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes

23 September 2021 12:56 PM

Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how their parties prepare ahead of the local government elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row

23 September 2021 9:16 AM

Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses

23 September 2021 7:57 AM

Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation Nhlanhla Gumede explains why Karpowership was granted licenses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'

22 September 2021 1:00 PM

Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his application

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'

22 September 2021 8:04 AM

Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial

22 September 2021 7:25 AM

Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions

21 September 2021 7:57 PM

One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'

21 September 2021 6:48 PM

Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Elections

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

26 September 2021 7:30 AM

The EFF, which contested elections for the first time in 2014, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders

21 September 2021 1:56 PM

This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy

19 September 2021 11:41 AM

From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo

19 September 2021 8:16 AM

At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable

19 September 2021 7:38 AM

The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA

18 September 2021 7:28 AM

There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote

16 September 2021 3:40 PM

Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists

14 September 2021 2:35 PM

The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch

10 September 2021 1:54 PM

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC lets ANC off the hook

6 September 2021 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance

Local Politics Elections

DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’

Local Politics Elections

Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads

Local

EWN Highlights

More still needed to help residents of Ravensmead after fire

26 September 2021 12:35 PM

DA wants to rope in Public Protector in fight against Brandfort renaming

26 September 2021 12:18 PM

Ramaphosa to present a preview of ANC’s manifesto

26 September 2021 11:40 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA