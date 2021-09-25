DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’





JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said on Saturday that the vast difference between municipalities run by his party and those run by the ANC was staggering.

Steenhuisen was addressing the DA’s manifesto launch under the party's banner of "The DA gets things done".

READ: 'The DA gets things done': The party's promises ahead of local govt elections

The DA is one of the first major parties to launch its manifesto in preparation for the local November polls.

Steenhuisen said regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the DA always came up on top.

"It doesn’t matter which independent criteria you use - whether we’re talking clean audits in the Auditor-General’s report, whether we’re talking municipal rankings by Ratings Afrika, whether we’re talking the results of the Citizen Satisfaction Index, or whether we’re talking the unemployment numbers put out by StatsSA, DA governments consistently come out on top."

Steenhuisen said this was because they were obsessed with the fundamentals as a party.

"For starters, our party is obsessed with doing the basics well. Streamlining and correcting our systems until they're efficient and entirely focused on solving the problem whether this problem is collecting refuse, filling potholes, managing housing lists or keeping people safe."

He added that they also employed capable and accountable officials.

"We also believe in employing only fit for purpose individuals to government and then demanding accountability from them because this is the only way to build a capable state."

READ: From housing and electricity to healthcare, these are the DA's promises

Earlier DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said there was nothing to celebrate at a local level, calling it a “failed state”.

But she said real change at a national level had to start in local government.

“Local government is ground zero for turning our country around. If we want to see a more prosperous South Africa it must in the sphere of government closest to every citizen,” she said.

The party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate Mpho Phalatse said the ANC had failed dismally in the past and should make way for other parties to govern.

“The ANC is not capable of governing anymore. They served their purpose of fighting to dismantle apartheid. It’s time for them to step aside and allow new leadership in our country that serves the purpose of residents and no one else.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’