EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will unveil its 2021 local government elections manifesto in the Johannesburg city centre on Sunday amid high hopes of improved performance in the upcoming polls.
READ: Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
The party, which contested the elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.
In that year, the EFF sold the electorate promises of jobs and improved service delivery if they were to be elected to office across the country’s municipalities.
Although the party did not win any major municipality overwhelmingly, it emerged from the elections as a “kingmaker” of sorts as the country’s biggest municipalities were hung.
The party had promised that it would hold accountable all its members in municipalities and would never compromise quality for political expedience.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance
More from Local
LISTEN: What couples should know about silent treatment
Clinical psychologist talks about what leads to silent treatment and how to handle it.Read More
LISTEN: How turmeric extract Curcumin can be a gamechanger for inflammation
Wellness expert and Nutritionist Vanessa De Ascencao explains how Curcumin can be beneficial.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 1,634 new cases and 34 deaths
The Health Department says 16,814,890 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
Holidaymakers cautioned to be vigilant on the roads
Several fatalities have already taken place with the N4, N1, N3 and N12 having been singled out as some of the busiest routes during this time.Read More
Men encouraged to screen for prostate cancer
Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati talks about who is at risk for prostate cancer and the benefits of early interventions.Read More
Will you join the Sober Spring Challenge starting Monday?
Sobriety Advocate and founder of Tribe Sober, Janet Gourand gives details of the 66 days challenge.Read More
Covid-19: South Africa records 2,261 new cases and 312 deaths
The Health Department says 16,781,838 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.Read More
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers Heritage Day address
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering his keynote address for the country's Heritage Day celebrations.Read More
More from Politics
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
Election campaign managers reveal what goes on behind the scenes
Michael Beaumont of Action SA, Samkelo Mgobozi of GOOD Party and Greg Krumbock of the Democratic Alliance tell Ray White about how their parties prepare ahead of the local government elections.Read More
ANC unable to pay salaries for the third month in a row
Employees have already had to get through July and August without their wages and now the ANC said it was not in a position to pay salaries that are due on Saturday.Read More
Nersa tries to explain why Karpowership SA was granted three generation licenses
Regulator member, responsible for electricity regulation Nhlanhla Gumede explains why Karpowership was granted licenses.Read More
'Premature of Hlophe to go to court request stay of impeachment and suspension'
Judges Matter research and advocacy officer Zikhona Ndlebe reflects on the Judge President abandoning his applicationRead More
'Nersa floating power plants approval not in public's interest'
Green Connection activist and strategic lead Liz Mcdaid says the decision will impact on electricity prices in the future.Read More
Jacob Zuma's defence team defend release of medical records at corruption trial
Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says Zuma's legal team and the Correctional Service said his records would not be released.Read More
Competition Tribunal finally approves Burger King sale with revised conditions
One condition is that Burger King SA opens 60 new outlets. The Money Show interviews the Competition Commission's Bakhe Majenge.Read More
Karpowership SA gets generation licenses 'but deal could still be stopped'
Arabile Gumede interviews analyst Chris Yelland after energy regulator Nersa approves 3 licenses for Karpowership.Read More
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders
This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
More from Elections
DA’s Steenhuisen says difference in DA and ANC-led municipalities ‘staggering’
DA leader John Steenhuisen says regardless of whatever independent criteria used, the party always comes up on top.Read More
ANC beats IEC deadline to register candidates for elections, say insiders
This is a huge turnaround for the governing party, which recently found itself scrambling after initially failing to register candidates for more than 20 municipalities. The current registration period closes at 5pm on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
Electioneering amid voter registration kicks up frustrations and apathy
From electricity cuts, housing, water supply and the general upkeep of essential resources, residents did not hold back.Read More
Last day of voter registration will run smoothly: IEC's Mamabolo
At the close of registration on Saturday, over 488,000 South Africans were registered for the forthcoming municipal elections.Read More
ConCourt ruling doesn’t stop IEC from amending elections timetable
The ruling stated that the decision to decree that the current timetable stands although the IEC may be able to amend it.Read More
ELECTIONS 2021: Voter registration kicks off at more than 23,000 sites across SA
There are 25.6 million people on the roll and the Independent Electoral Commission hopes to increase this to 26 million by Monday.Read More
IEC: Not mandatory to be vaccinated in order to register to vote
Chief Electoral Officer, Sy Mamabolo, said that the voter registration process was not linked to government's vaccination programme.Read More
ANC summons provincial secretaries to Luthuli House to verify councillor lists
The party has set aside three days to help organise the different lists that must be submitted to the IEC.Read More
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers.Read More