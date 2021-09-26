EFF prepares to launch election manifesto amid hopes of improved performance





JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) will unveil its 2021 local government elections manifesto in the Johannesburg city centre on Sunday amid high hopes of improved performance in the upcoming polls.

The party, which contested the elections for the first time in 2014 during the national polls, quickly became the third most popular in the country with an 11% showing in 2016.

In that year, the EFF sold the electorate promises of jobs and improved service delivery if they were to be elected to office across the country’s municipalities.

Although the party did not win any major municipality overwhelmingly, it emerged from the elections as a “kingmaker” of sorts as the country’s biggest municipalities were hung.

The party had promised that it would hold accountable all its members in municipalities and would never compromise quality for political expedience.

